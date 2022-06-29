Worldwide Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Industry to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market by Source, Product Type, Application, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
FAME (fatty acid methyl ester) is a form of fatty acid ester produced by transesterifying fats with methanol. The primary molecules in biodiesel are FAME, which are obtained by transesterification from vegetable oils. When base chemicals like sodium methoxide, potassium hydroxide, or sodium hydroxide are present, an alkali-catalyzed reaction between methanol and lipids produces FAME, which is employed in the manufacturing of biodiesel and detergents.
The most widely accessible biodiesel type in the marine industry is FAME-based biofuel, which is typically blended with regular marine diesel. FAME's application in the food industry as a thickening & emulsifying agent is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Growing demand for fatty acid methyl ester from various end-use industries is expected to benefit the global fatty acid methyl esters market. Fatty acid methyl ester is the most preferred alternative to conventional mineral-based products for applications in lubricants, paints & coatings, food & agriculture, detergent & surfactants, metal working, emulsifiers, and others.
This is owing to its superior properties such as high lubricity, excellent solubility inorganic solvents, high boiling points, non-toxicity, and biodegradability. Additionally, growing demand for fatty acid methyl ester in agrochemicals such as pesticide and fertilizer preparation is anticipated to further drive the fatty acid methyl ester market growth. Thus, the aforementioned properties and applications are expected to be key factors driving the global fatty acid methyl ester market growth over the forecast period.
However, the market's growth is expected to be restrained by high manufacturing costs due to unpredictable prices of raw materials and the global outbreak of coronavirus. Fatty acid esters required high processing cost. As a result, emerging nations such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are still not able to employ high-cost technologies, which could limit the market for fatty acid esters.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fatty acid methyl esters market, and provides market size (US$ Million & Kilotons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global fatty acid methyl esters market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Acme Synthetic Chemicals, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, Cargill, Incorporated, Chemrez Technologies, Inc., CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc., Emery Oleochemicals, Godrej Industries Limited, JNJ Oil Industries, Inc., KLK OLEO, Krishi Oil Limited, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., P&G Chemicals, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Stepan Company, Univar Solutions Inc., Vertec BioSolvents Inc., Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global fatty acid methyl esters market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global fatty acid methyl esters market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Source
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Supply Side Drivers
- Demand Side Drivers
- Economic Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- New Product Approvals/Launch
- Promotion and Marketing Initiatives
4. Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market, By Source, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million and Kilotons)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Vegetable Oils
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Animal Fats
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Used Cooking Oils
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
6. Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million and Kilotons)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Methyl Oleate
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Methyl Laurate
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Methyl Myristate
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Methyl Caprate
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Methyl Stearate
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Others (Methyl Palmitate, Coconut Methyl Esters, etc.)
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
7. Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million and Kilotons)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Fuels
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Paints & Coatings
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Food Additives
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Detergents & Surfactants
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Lubricants & Metal Working Fluids
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Agrochemicals
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Others (Wetting Agents, Plasticizers, etc.)
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
8. Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million and Kilotons)
9. Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Acme Synthetic Chemicals
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Chemrez Technologies, Inc.
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Godrej Industries Limited
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- JNJ Oil Industries, Inc.
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- KLK OLEO
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Krishi Oil Limited
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- P&G Chemicals
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Stepan Company
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Univar Solutions Inc.
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Vertec BioSolvents Inc.
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd.
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Wilmar International Ltd.
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- References
- Research Methodology
- About the Analyst and Sales Contact
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdy4te
Attachment