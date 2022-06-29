Worldwide Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Industry to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market by Source, Product Type, Application, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



FAME (fatty acid methyl ester) is a form of fatty acid ester produced by transesterifying fats with methanol. The primary molecules in biodiesel are FAME, which are obtained by transesterification from vegetable oils. When base chemicals like sodium methoxide, potassium hydroxide, or sodium hydroxide are present, an alkali-catalyzed reaction between methanol and lipids produces FAME, which is employed in the manufacturing of biodiesel and detergents.

The most widely accessible biodiesel type in the marine industry is FAME-based biofuel, which is typically blended with regular marine diesel. FAME's application in the food industry as a thickening & emulsifying agent is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics

Growing demand for fatty acid methyl ester from various end-use industries is expected to benefit the global fatty acid methyl esters market. Fatty acid methyl ester is the most preferred alternative to conventional mineral-based products for applications in lubricants, paints & coatings, food & agriculture, detergent & surfactants, metal working, emulsifiers, and others.

This is owing to its superior properties such as high lubricity, excellent solubility inorganic solvents, high boiling points, non-toxicity, and biodegradability. Additionally, growing demand for fatty acid methyl ester in agrochemicals such as pesticide and fertilizer preparation is anticipated to further drive the fatty acid methyl ester market growth. Thus, the aforementioned properties and applications are expected to be key factors driving the global fatty acid methyl ester market growth over the forecast period.



However, the market's growth is expected to be restrained by high manufacturing costs due to unpredictable prices of raw materials and the global outbreak of coronavirus. Fatty acid esters required high processing cost. As a result, emerging nations such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are still not able to employ high-cost technologies, which could limit the market for fatty acid esters.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fatty acid methyl esters market, and provides market size (US$ Million & Kilotons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global fatty acid methyl esters market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Acme Synthetic Chemicals, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, Cargill, Incorporated, Chemrez Technologies, Inc., CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc., Emery Oleochemicals, Godrej Industries Limited, JNJ Oil Industries, Inc., KLK OLEO, Krishi Oil Limited, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., P&G Chemicals, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Stepan Company, Univar Solutions Inc., Vertec BioSolvents Inc., Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global fatty acid methyl esters market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global fatty acid methyl esters market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Source

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Supply Side Drivers

Demand Side Drivers

Economic Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

New Product Approvals/Launch

Promotion and Marketing Initiatives

4. Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market, By Source, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million and Kilotons)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Vegetable Oils

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Animal Fats

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Used Cooking Oils

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

6. Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million and Kilotons)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Methyl Oleate

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Methyl Laurate

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Methyl Myristate

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Methyl Caprate

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Methyl Stearate

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Others (Methyl Palmitate, Coconut Methyl Esters, etc.)

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

7. Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million and Kilotons)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Fuels

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Paints & Coatings

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Food Additives

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Detergents & Surfactants

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Lubricants & Metal Working Fluids

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Agrochemicals

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Others (Wetting Agents, Plasticizers, etc.)

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

8. Global Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million and Kilotons)

9. Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Acme Synthetic Chemicals

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Cargill, Incorporated

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Chemrez Technologies, Inc.

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Emery Oleochemicals

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Godrej Industries Limited

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

JNJ Oil Industries, Inc.

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

KLK OLEO

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Krishi Oil Limited

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

P&G Chemicals

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Stepan Company

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Univar Solutions Inc.

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Vertec BioSolvents Inc.

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd.

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Wilmar International Ltd.

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

