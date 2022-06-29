Global Bacillus Coagulans Market Report (2022 to 2028) - Featuring Ganeden, Sabinsa and UAS Laboratories Among Others

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bacillus Coagulans Market, by Application and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bacillus coagulans is a spore-forming bacterium, which is largely utilized for its probiotic nature. The bacterium on consumption is known to improve gut health and slow the onset of stomach and digestive disorders. The bacterium finds application in products such as bakery, confectionery, dairy, beverages, functional food, and animal feed.

Bacillus coagulans, earlier known as lactobacillus sporogenes and generally termed as Lactic Acid Bacteria is a gram-positive, spore-forming bacterium used as a probiotic. Bacillus coagulans is non-pathogenic and beneficial for human consumption. It is used in various therapeutic treatments such as diarrhea, constipation, digestive problems, lactose intolerance, and immunity enhancement.



Market Dynamics

Bacillus coagulans market is witnessing a growing demand in the cosmetic industry, owing to the immense benefits offered in managing skin problems and acne. New formulations including bacillus coagulans are being launched by cosmetics providers for anti-aging effects.



Significant advancements in the probiotics industry is expected to drive growth of the global bacillus coagulans market. Increasing prevalence of obesity and non-communicable diseases are significant factors contributing to the market growth. Increasing consumer awareness regarding health and diseases in emerging economies of Asia Pacific has led to rising demand for healthcare products such as probiotics, supplements, and functional food. Moreover, industry spending on research & development of new probiotics products has led to the launch of various new products, which has opened up various new market avenues for manufacturers to target.

However, stringent government regulations for the approval of probiotics may hinder growth of the bacillus coagulans market. The efforts by companies to represent probiotics in different attractive formulations such as bars, yogurt, and chewing tablets are expected to attract the population towards probiotics and prebiotic products, thereby driving the growth of the global bacillus coagulans market.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global bacillus coagulans market, and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global bacillus coagulans market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Ganeden, Sabinsa Corporation, UAS Laboratories, Sanzyme, Mitsubishi Chemical Foods Corporation, Mystical Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Aumgene Biosciences, Unique Biotech Ltd, Nebraska Cultures, and Syngen Biotech

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global bacillus coagulans market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, bacillus coagulans manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global bacillus coagulans market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Bacillus Coagulans Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Bacillus Coagulans Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Bacillus Coagulans Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Bakery Products

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Confectionery

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Dairy Products

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Beverages

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Functional Food

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Animal Feed

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

6. Global Bacillus Coagulans Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)

7. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Ganeden

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Sabinsa Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

UAS Laboratories

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Sanzyme

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Mitsubishi Chemical Foods Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Mystical Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Aumgene Biosciences

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Unique Biotech Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Nebraska Cultures

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Syngem Biotech

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

8. Section

