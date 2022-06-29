NFI named one of Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that it has been ranked among Corporate Knights’ 2022 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.



The Best 50 Corporate Citizens represent a rising standard and ambition for corporate sustainability leadership in Canada. To determine the ranking, Corporate Knights analyzed 332 large Canadian organizations against domestic and global industry peers against a suite of 24 quantitative environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) key performance indicators. NFI received top quartile scores on water and nitrogen oxides (“NOx”) productivity, clean revenue (earned from the production of zero-emission buses), clean investment, and above-average performance on board gender diversity.

“It is an honour for NFI Group to be named among the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada, and we are grateful to Corporate Knights for recognizing our initiatives and accomplishments,” said Janice Harper, Executive Vice President, People and Culture, NFI. “Our team has worked exceptionally hard to build our ESG program, and in nurturing deeper diversity across our global team which better positions us for future innovation and growth. As leaders in mass mobility solutions, we play a critical role in driving tangible environmental and social impact: our products help lower emissions, create economic opportunities, and build healthier communities. In addition, through our workplace initiatives, we are generating positive impact for our employees, surrounding communities, and other stakeholders.”

Details on NFI’s workplace initiatives, environmental results, and ESG priorities can be found at nfigroup.com/ESG. As part of the ranking, Corporate Knights published a case study on NFI’s leadership in electric mobility, located at corporateknights.com/earth-index/#nfi.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 65 million EV service miles, which equates to the prevention of 182,000 imperial tons of greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions from entering the environment.

NFI continues to lead the evolution to zero-emission transportation, or ZEvolution™. NFI’s Sustainability Pledge - “Better Product. Better Workplace. Better World” - first adopted in 2006, guides the Company’s daily actions and long-term planning. More information, including NFI’s latest ESG Report, can be found at nfigroup.com/ESG.

NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening in late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 5,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 7,500 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

