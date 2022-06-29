The Global Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market is expected to grow by $ 63.64 billion during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 16.89% during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05938907/?utm_source=GNW

64 billion during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 16.89% during the forecast period. Our report on the operations supports business support (OSS BSS) software market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based BSS, rapid adoption of convergent billing systems, and growing investment in LTE-A.

The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market is segmented as below:

By Product

• OSS

• BSS



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing number of pre-commercial 5G trials as one of the prime reasons driving the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market growth during the next few years. Also, outsourcing OSS BSS design and development to managed service providers and increasing demand for customized OSS BSS software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market covers the following areas:

• Operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market sizing

• Operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market forecast

• Operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Amdocs Ltd., Aria Systems Inc., Cerillion Plc, CHR Solutions, Comarch SA, Hansen Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., New Era Technology, Nokia Corp., Optiva Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corp., SUBEX Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Tridens doo. Also, the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

