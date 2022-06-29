New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber Optics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798563/?utm_source=GNW

Global Fiber Optics Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2026



Fiber optic technology is embraced all over the world due to its innate advantages over the conventionally used copper. Growth in the global market is set to receive a major stimulus from increasing demand for high-bandwidth connectivity to support high-speed data transmission, technological advances, emerging applications and high uptake across smart cities. Optical fibers have emerged as a compelling technology in the modern era characterized by robust demand for high bandwidth and high-speed data transfer. The technology has radically transformed data, video and voice transmission. Fiber-powered Internet offers higher bandwidth to users for seamless and heavy data transfer to support various applications including TV show or movie streaming, video conferencing and online gaming, providing a significant push to the fiber optics market. The market expansion is also facilitated by strong demand for high-speed Internet within the communication and IT sectors along with rising focus on Fiber to the X (FTTx). Ongoing advances in the field of telecommunications are likely to further push investments in broadband network architectures and bolster the market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Optics estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period. Single Mode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi Mode segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Fiber Optics market. The single mode product variant, likely to witness considerable growth, is utilized for long distance installations that range from 2 meters - 10,000 meters. Despite being more expensive as compared to plastic and multimode optical fibers, the single mode segment offers lesser loss of power as compared to plastic and multimode optical fibers.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $715 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026



The Fiber Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$715 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 13.89% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe together claim a large revenue share of the global market due to increasing demand for high-capacity networks and the presence of data-driven industries. IT solution providers and other players requiring high-speed Internet connections in these regions are investing in optical fiber networks to support mobile and fixed telephony services. Asia-Pacific is estimated to emerge as a prominent market in the coming years on account of increasing infrastructural development projects and rapid industrialization, providing a notable impetus to the fiber optics technology to support a comprehensive spectrum of applications. Telecom operators across China are deploying optical fibers for different applications and supporting intra-city, intercity and mobile cellular systems. Optical fibers systems are also witnessing increasing uptake in China for other applications including airports, railways, highways, pipelines, power grid, and data centers.

Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured) -

AFL

Birla Furukawa Fiber Optics Limited

Corning Incorporated

Finolex Cables Limited

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

General Cable Corporation

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Leoni AG

LS Cable & System

OFS Fitel, LLC

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)

Oracle Corporation

Prysmian Group

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Co., Ltd. (YOFC)







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Fiber Optics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of the Pandemic on Fiber Optics Industry

An Introduction to Fiber Optics

Optical Fiber

Fiber Optic Cable

Fiber Optics: Incredibly Thin Fibers Lighting High-Speed Data

Transmission Revolution

World Fiber Optics Market by Cable Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Single Mode, and Multi Mode

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Single Mode, and Multi Mod

Limitations of Fiber Optics & Improvements Thereon

Emerging Applications of Fiber Optics

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Need for Higher Bandwidth in Modern Age Creates Ideal Fabric

for Fiber Optics Market

Focus on Scalable, High-Speed Communication Infrastructure

Helps Fiber Optics Market Leap Forward

Perceptible Factors Catalyzing Expansion of Global Fiber Optics

Market

Market Restrains

Analysis by Application: Communication Remains Primary

Application Segment

Optical Fibers Need Further Improvements to Satiate Emerging

Telecom Demands

World Fiber Optics Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Communication, and Non-

Communication

Regional Analysis

World Fiber Optics Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Fiber Optics Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR

(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin

America, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Landscape: Vendors Eye Product Development &

Regional Expansion

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



Increased Uptake Across Diverse End-user Industries Favors

Present & Future Expansion of Fiber Optics Market

Ongoing Expansion in Optical Communication Domain Underpins

Revenue Growth

Healthy Trajectory in OTN & FTTx Verticals Augurs Well

Rising IP Traffic & Escalating Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber

Optics to the Fore

Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years 2019 and 2022

A Look Into Global Internet User Base & Usage Patterns

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region:

March 2021

Smartphone, Tablets, and Laptops Shipments in Million Units for

the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2021

Global Wireless Communication Market (2019 & 2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications Steers

Internet Consumption Volumes

Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 &

2022

Robust Spending on Fiber Optic Infrastructure Across Telecom

Verticals to Sustain Market Momentum

Data Center Trends Elevate the Market Potential of Fiber Optics

Emphasis on DCI Approach Generates Novel Opportunities

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

Smart Homes to Progressively Drive the Demand for Fiber Optics

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 and 2022

Fiber Optic Technology Advances in Medical Industry Improve

Patient Care

Uptake of Loose-Tube & Tight-Buffered Cable Designs Remains Robust

Sustained Demand for Single-Mode, Multi-Mode & POF Cables

Augurs Well

Glass Fiber Optics Remains the Dominant Category

Novel Opportunities for Plastic Fibers

Growing Demand for Active Optical Cables Bodes Well

Rapidly Evolving Use Case of Fiber Optic Sensors Gives Impetus

to Market Expansion

Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market (2019 & 2024): Breakdown of

Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region

Technology Improvements & Innovative Applications to Widen the

Addressable Market

Advanced Components & Sophisticated Working Principle Augment

Demand

Twisted Fiber Optic Light Enhances Internet Speed

Advancements in PIC Technology



