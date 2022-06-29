India Washing Machine Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Urbanization and Increased Consumer Purchasing Power

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Washing Machine Market, By Type (Semi-Automatic, Top Load Automatic, Front Load Automatic), By Machine Capacity (Below 8 Kg and 8 Kg and Above), By Technology, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Washing Machine Market valued at USD1545.46 million in 2022 and may grow with 7.25% CAGR during the forecast period, 2024-2028F to achieve the market value of USD2337.24 million by 2028F. Growing technological advancement in the products and rising number of product variants available from multiple market players in the country is driving this growth.

Rising disposable income and growing household expenses further support it. Rapid growth in the urbanization and evolving lifestyle of the population in the country also play a vital role in the growth of the Indian Washing Machine Market. Increased purchase power, product innovation, are expected to boost the Indian Washing Machine Market during the forecast period.



Multiple types of the product including front load automatic, top load automatic, semi-automatic, etc. drive the market growth with variability in their performances. Moreover, ease of usability, improved customer services further substantiate the growth of the Indian Washing Machine Market in the future five years.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018- 2021

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023E

Forecast Period: 2024F - 2028F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Indian Washing Machine Market from 2018 to 2022

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Washing Machine Market from 2023E to 2028F and growth rate until 2028F

To classify and forecast the Indian Washing Machine Market based on type, machine capacity, technology, distribution channel, regional analysis, top 3 leading states, and competitive landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Washing Machine Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Washing Machine Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Washing Machine Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Washing Machine Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indian Washing Machine Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Indian Washing Machine Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



India Washing Machine Market, By Type:

Top Load Automatic

Semi- Automatic

Front Load Automatic

India Washing Machine Market, By Machine Capacity:

Below 8 Kg

8 kg and Above

India Washing Machine Market, By Technology:

Non-Smart Washing Machine

Smart Connected Washing Machine

India Washing Machine Market, By Distribution Channel:

Multi-Branded Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Exclusive Stores

Online

Others (Direct Sales, Wholesales, etc.)

India Washing Machine Market, By Region:

South

North

West

East

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on India Washing Machine Market



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Affecting Purchase Decision

5.3. Sources of Information

5.4. Challenges Faced Post Purchase



6. India Washing Machine Market Outlook



7. India Top Load Automatic Washing Machine Market Outlook



8. India Semi- Automatic Washing Machine Market Outlook



9. India Front Load Washing Machine Market Outlook



10. Import & Export Analysis



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Product Benchmarking (More than 100 bestselling products)



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. India Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape



18. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

LG Electronics India Private Limited

Samsung India Electronics Private Ltd.

Whirlpool Of India Limited

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

Haier Appliances (India) Private Limited

IFB Industries Ltd

Bosch Limited

Panasonic India Private Limited

Mirc Electronics Limited (Onida)

BPL Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7iks8p

