India Washing Machine Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Urbanization and Increased Consumer Purchasing Power

The "India Washing Machine Market, By Type (Semi-Automatic, Top Load Automatic, Front Load Automatic), By Machine Capacity (Below 8 Kg and 8 Kg and Above), By Technology, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Washing Machine Market valued at USD1545.46 million in 2022 and may grow with 7.25% CAGR during the forecast period, 2024-2028F to achieve the market value of USD2337.24 million by 2028F. Growing technological advancement in the products and rising number of product variants available from multiple market players in the country is driving this growth.
Rising disposable income and growing household expenses further support it. Rapid growth in the urbanization and evolving lifestyle of the population in the country also play a vital role in the growth of the Indian Washing Machine Market. Increased purchase power, product innovation, are expected to boost the Indian Washing Machine Market during the forecast period.
Multiple types of the product including front load automatic, top load automatic, semi-automatic, etc. drive the market growth with variability in their performances. Moreover, ease of usability, improved customer services further substantiate the growth of the Indian Washing Machine Market in the future five years.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2018- 2021
- Base Year: 2022
- Estimated Year: 2023E
- Forecast Period: 2024F - 2028F
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Indian Washing Machine Market from 2018 to 2022
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Washing Machine Market from 2023E to 2028F and growth rate until 2028F
- To classify and forecast the Indian Washing Machine Market based on type, machine capacity, technology, distribution channel, regional analysis, top 3 leading states, and competitive landscape.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Washing Machine Market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Washing Machine Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Washing Machine Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Washing Machine Market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indian Washing Machine Market.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Indian Washing Machine Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
India Washing Machine Market, By Type:
- Top Load Automatic
- Semi- Automatic
- Front Load Automatic
India Washing Machine Market, By Machine Capacity:
- Below 8 Kg
- 8 kg and Above
India Washing Machine Market, By Technology:
- Non-Smart Washing Machine
- Smart Connected Washing Machine
India Washing Machine Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Multi-Branded Stores
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Exclusive Stores
- Online
- Others (Direct Sales, Wholesales, etc.)
India Washing Machine Market, By Region:
- South
- North
- West
- East
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on India Washing Machine Market
5. Voice of Customers
5.1. Brand Awareness
5.2. Factors Affecting Purchase Decision
5.3. Sources of Information
5.4. Challenges Faced Post Purchase
6. India Washing Machine Market Outlook
7. India Top Load Automatic Washing Machine Market Outlook
8. India Semi- Automatic Washing Machine Market Outlook
9. India Front Load Washing Machine Market Outlook
10. Import & Export Analysis
11. Supply Chain Analysis
12. Product Benchmarking (More than 100 bestselling products)
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. India Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- LG Electronics India Private Limited
- Samsung India Electronics Private Ltd.
- Whirlpool Of India Limited
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited
- Haier Appliances (India) Private Limited
- IFB Industries Ltd
- Bosch Limited
- Panasonic India Private Limited
- Mirc Electronics Limited (Onida)
- BPL Limited
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7iks8p
