India Travel Insurance Market Report 2022: Increase in Tourisum and High Cost of Medical Treatment Driving Growth

India's Travel Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 892.29 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2011.25 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.65%.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Market Segmentation
- India's Travel Insurance Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution, and End-User.
- Type, the market is classified into Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, and Long- Stay Travel Insurance.
- Distribution, the market is classified into Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, and Insurance Brokers and Aggregators.
- End-User, the market is classified into Educational Travel, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Senior Citizen, and Others.
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Tourisum
4.1.2 High Cost of Medical Treatment
4.1.3 Increase in Customised Insurance Plans
4.1.4 Rising Demand for Reimbursement of Expenditures
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Consumer Experiences in Terms of its Coverages and Premium Rates
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Incorporating Digital Tools by Insurance Market Players
4.3.2 Supportive Initiatives by Government
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Cyber Security Concerns
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 India's Travel Insurance Market, By Type
7 India's Travel Insurance Market, By Distribution
8 India's Travel Insurance Market, By End-User
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
Companies Mentioned
- Allianz Group
- American Express Company
- American International Group Inc.
- Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.
- Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd
- Aviva Plc
- AXA S.A
- Munich Reinsurance Company
- Prudential Financial Inc.
- USI Insurance Services
- Apollo Munich
- Tata AIG
- ICICI Lombard
- Religare
- HDFC Ergo
- Royal Sundaram
- SBI General Insurance
