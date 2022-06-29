Bertucci's to Offer Guests a Bit of Inflation Relief in July

BOSTON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a limited time in July, prices are rolling back to the '80s with a special menu of classics, available at all Bertucci's restaurants for dine-in guests. In honor of Bertucci's celebrating over 40 years of business, the authentic Italian restaurant, known for its famous rolls, delicious brick oven pizzas, freshly made pasta dishes, and more, has curated a menu of long-time favorites and is offering this special menu with pricing as it was in the 1980s.

The '80s was such a delicious decade, so Bertucci's is bringing it back. Visit your local Bertucci's and be transported back to when the restaurant first opened its doors in Somerville, Massachusetts, in 1981. For a limited time, guests can enjoy up to a 75% price discount on some of their favorite appetizers, entrées, and a dessert that were all a part of Bertucci's original menus in the '80s. Prices range from $3.25 to $6.00 for over 10 menu items, ranging from appetizers to pizzas and pasta dishes.

"Our throwback pricing offer is our way of showing our gratitude to all the communities that have supported us over the past 40 years," said Robert Earl, Founder of Earl Enterprises and owner of Bertucci's. "These are challenging times for so many, and it was important for the Bertucci's family to do something to offer a bit of relief—and this throwback menu should help. Guests can come into their local Bertucci's and enjoy a meal, our fabulous rolls and dessert without breaking the bank. Just our way to say, 'thank you all,' and here's to another 40 years!"

Appetizer choices include: Insalata and Chopped Antipasti. Entrées include the following pastas, pizzas, and calzones: Rigatoni, Broccoli & Chicken, Cheese Ravioli, Rigatoni with Tomato Sauce, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Cheese Pizza, Bertucci Pizza (Extra Pepperoni), Formaggio Pizza, Sporkie Pizza, Nolio Pizza, Ricotta Calzone, and dessert is a Chocolate Chip Cannoli.

The Throwback Pricing promotion will be available on July 6 and 7, and July 13 and 14, at all Bertucci's locations from New Hampshire to Virginia for dine-in only. For additional information and inquiries about Bertucci's, or to find a location nearest you, visit www.bertuccis.com.

