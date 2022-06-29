On-Demand Access to Critical Medical Equipment, Biomedical Expertise Coming to Michigan Hospitals

DETROIT, Texas, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As hospitals continue to battle COVID-19, clinicians across the Midwest are gaining on-demand access to the highest-quality medical equipment to help bolster their patient-ready inventory of ventilators, infusion pumps and more at a moment's notice. US Med-Equip (USME), the nation's leading provider of rented medical equipment, is expanding to Detroit to meet the growing equipment and service needs of hospitals and other healthcare partners throughout the Midwest.

USME partners with top hospitals across the nation for the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment—diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infant incubators to telemetry monitors and more.

"With healthcare partners in Michigan improving processes and working to ensure the best treatments possible for patients, our dedicated team in the 'Comeback City' is ready to deliver the highest-quality medical equipment and biomedical expertise when clinicians need it," USME CEO Greg Salario said.

Known for investing significantly in its employees, movable medical equipment fleet and the technology and services to support it, US Med-Equip recently opened a regional support center in Chicago and continues its expansion to meet extraordinary demand from hospitals in the Midwest and across the nation.

Designated a Top Workplace, US Med-Equip serves thousands of hospitals and other healthcare partners across the country from more than 50 locations, including five new offices opened this year, with more on the way. The nine-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company is hiring in Detroit and nationwide. Learn more at www.usme.com/careers.

