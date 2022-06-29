CE Brands Announces Stock Option Grants

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT) (“CE Brands”, “we”, “our”, or the “Company”), a data-driven consumer-electronics company, is pleased to announce that the Company’s board of directors has approved the grant of stock options (the “Options”) exercisable for a total of 310,000 common shares, including 200,000 Options granted to an officer of the Company. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company’s amended and restated 2022 stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.21, being the closing price on June 28, 2022. The Options shall vest on June 29, 2023, being the first anniversary following the date of the grant, and shall expire on June 29, 2025, being the date that is 24 months from the vesting date.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company in the United States nor shall there be any sale of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States. Accordingly, any of the securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless an exemption from registration is available.

About CE Brands

CE Brands Inc. develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand​ licensors by utilizing proprietary data that identifies key market opportunities​. With sales today ​in​ over 70 countries, our innovative, ​highly ​repeatable process, which we call the “CE Method​”,​ has created ​an ​optimal growth ​path for CE Brands to be the premier global licensed brand manufacturer.

