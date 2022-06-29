U.S. Polo Assn. Delivers Record Results, Reaching Nearly $2 Billion in Retail Sales

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) has announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association, delivered a record year on all fronts for 2021 with aggressive expansion planned for 2022 and beyond. U.S. Polo Assn. reached $1.8 billion in global retail sales in 2021. The global, sport-inspired brand's footprint also expanded into 190 countries and approximately 1,200 retail stores globally as U.S. Polo Assn. continues to climb the ranks as one of the largest global licensed brands in the world.

USPAGL, the company that manages and oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, was able to build on the strategies it has implemented throughout the pandemic to generate record growth for U.S. Polo Assn. in online shopping with 40 some brand sites in 18 languages. Fast-tracking digital resulted in the doubling of sales online in several regions. U.S. Polo Assn. continues to build global momentum on social media, exceeding 7 million followers worldwide.

"Our global team and strategic partners around the world have worked hard through the most challenging of times to deliver a record financial performance while also achieving several major milestones in 2021," notes J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPAGL. "We continue to execute on our aggressive digital strategy and our international growth strategy to continue expanding our global retail fleet of U.S. Polo Assn. stores in key cities and markets worldwide."

U.S. Polo Assn.'s ambitious growth has come as the result of expanding its already sizeable footprint in emerging markets, such as India, China, and the Middle East, while continuing to gain market share with strong partnerships in more mature regions such as North America, Western Europe, and Latin America.

"One of the key drivers to U.S. Polo Assn.'s growth has been its aggressive worldwide expansion of branded retail stores in an environment where many other brands have closed doors," added Prince.

Some highlights of the worldwide U.S. Polo Assn. store expansion being the remodel of the brand's global flagship locations in both New York's Times Square and the five-story location on Istiklal Street in Istanbul, Turkey, and new store openings in strategic worldwide locations such as the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai, India, the Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlets in the United Kingdom, and the Morumbi Mall in São Paulo, Brazil.

In late 2021, U.S. Polo Assn. was awarded the prestigious Retail and Leisure International (RLI) Global Retailer of the Year Award, as well as a place in Digital Commerce 360, the industry's trade bible, which recently included U.S. Polo Assn.'s e-commerce business as a TOP 500 Retailer for the first time ever.

In early 2022, U.S. Polo Assn. officially announced USPA Life, featuring the evolution of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand using eco-processes and green innovations for specific products, while providing the brand's global licensees with the messaging and materials needed to be consistent and successful in the long-term sustainability initiatives. A partnership with 4ocean was also announced, with the goal to pull 60,000 pounds of trash from the world's oceans throughout the coming year. At this stage, U.S. Polo Assn. has met the halfway goal of 30,000 pounds pulled from global waterways.

True to the heritage of the brand, U.S. Polo Assn. maintains a strong foothold in the sport of polo by signing a landmark global deal with ESPN, bringing multiple championship games to millions of viewers worldwide.

The United States Polo Association (USPA) and U.S. Polo Assn. were instrumental in bringing the XII FIP World Polo Championship to Palm Beach County, and back to the United States for 2022, for only the second time in the tournament's history. The Federation of International Polo (FIP) is the international federation representing the sport of polo, officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Despite another challenging year for global retail, U.S. Polo Assn. has maintained its leadership position.

"We continue to look for avenues and partnerships to expand into new global markets. We are also working on some projects that will bring awareness into new areas of our business. I'm optimistic about the U.S. Polo Assn. business with our goal to grow by more than 100 stores annually, and double revenue in the coming years," concludes Prince.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores as well as sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 190 countries worldwide. Ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world's leading digital platform with polo and lifestyle content. In addition, USPAGL partners with ESPN and beIN Sports globally to share the sport of polo broadcasts on television and on-demand to millions of viewers around the world. For more polo content visit globalpolo.com.

