Global Dry Milling Market to Reach US$102.1 Billion by the Year 2026



Traditionally, corn remains a staple food source in several areas of the world. Dry milling or dry grinding process of corn is used for extracting ethanol from fractional gravel or starch, flour, meal, and other common types of products, separating grains into four distinct components of material like fine gravel, coarse gravel, flour, germ, and other co-products. The resulting products from dry milling of corn find usage for various purposes. The usage of such products in the production of bioethanol and fortified animal feed is the primary growth driver fueling market growth. Corn-based ethanol is a significant driver to fuel corn dry milling market demand. Ethanol is a low-cost and clean octane booster providing oil refineries the lowest-cost solution for upgrading gasoline`s octane content, making ethanol preferable amongst the fuel suppliers. Countries like the US, Brazil, Canada, and many countries in the EU, experienced increased biofuel consumption, bringing down the petroleum imports, and the same trend is likely to be followed in the future.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dry Milling estimated at US$75.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Yellow Corn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$67.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the White Corn segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Dry Milling market. The yellow corn is made of four essential components that include fiber, starch, corn oil, and protein. Yellow corn is dry milled and is used mainly to produce ethanol and animal feed due to high concentration of starch.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $21 Billion by 2026



The Dry Milling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. High demand of dry drilled corn products in Asia Pacific region can be attributed to rising awareness among consumers regarding renewable fuel sources, increasing sensitivity towards environmental issues, requirement of protein rich animal feed and surging demand for corn- based food products. Asian countries are also initiating efforts to institute incentives and policies to increase biofuel demand, which will ultimately increase production.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

ADM

Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Bunge North America, Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated.

DIDION Inc.

Green Plains Inc.

LifeLine Foods, LLC

Valero Energy Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798425/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Dry Milling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Insight into Milling Process

An Introduction to Dry Milling

Dry milling of wheat

An Insight into the Innovations and Technology Adoption in the

Milling Industry

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Dry Milling of Corn

GLOBAL MARKET PROSPECT AND OVERVIEW

Dry Milling Market to Witness Rapid Growth

Asia-Pacific Holds the Highest Potential for Market Growth

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Use of Milling in Ethanol Production

Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels

Market Prospects

Pressing Need for Alternative Fuels Drive Focus on Biofuels

Biofuels Production Scenario

Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019 and 2020

Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2019

Global Fuel Ethanol Production by Country: 2019

Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019

Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix

Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

US Transportation Energy Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019

Biofuel Remains an Indispensable Element of Inclusive Clean

Energy & Susceptibility Initiatives

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Growing Role of Ethanol as Renewable Chemicals Drive Market Growth

Increased Demand for Processed Snacks and Bakery Products

Drives the Market for Dry Milling of Corn

Superfine Grinding - A Emerging Technique in Food Processing

Industry

APAC Spearheads Growth of the Global Dry Milling Market

Increased Demand for Dry Milling Process to Manufacture Nano-

sized particles



