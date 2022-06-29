UK Travel Insurance Market Set to Reach $2.2+ Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.6%

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Travel Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Type, Distribution, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK's Travel Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 986.24 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2,218.29 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.6%.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Market Segmentation
- The UK's Travel Insurance Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution, and End-User.
- Type, the market is classified into Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, and Long- Stay Travel Insurance.
- Distribution, the market is classified into Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, and Insurance Brokers and Aggregators.
- End-User, the market is classified into Educational Travel, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Senior Citizen, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Tourisum
4.1.2 High Cost of Medical Treatment Overseas
4.1.3 Mandate Travel Insurance in Some Countries
4.1.4 Rising Demand for Reimbursement of Expenditures
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Awarenss in Terms of Insurance Coverages and Premium Rates
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Incorporating Digital Tools by Insurance Market Players
4.3.2 Supportive Initiatives by Government
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Cyber Security Concerns
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 UK's Travel Insurance Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Single-Trip Travel Insurance
6.3 Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance
6.4 Long- Stay Travel Insurance
7 UK's Travel Insurance Market, By Distribution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Insurance Intermediaries
7.3 Insurance Companies
7.4 Banks
7.5 Insurance Brokers and Aggregators
8 UK's Travel Insurance Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Educational Travel
8.3 Business Travelers
8.4 Family Travelers
8.5 Senior Citizen
8.6 Others
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
Key Players
- Allianz Group
- American Express Company
- American International Group Inc.
- Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.
- Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd
- Aviva Plc
- AXA S.A
- Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company
- Chubb Limited
- Munich Reinsurance Company
- Prudential Financial Inc.
- Saga Plc
- Zurich Insurance Co. Limited
