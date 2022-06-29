AVENIR LNG LIMITED REPORTS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

June 29, 2022 – Avenir LNG Limited and its subsidiaries (NOTC: AVENIR) (“Avenir” or the “Company or Group”), supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Peter Mackey, Chief Executive Officer of Avenir commented:

“Avenir is pleased to report operating revenues of $6.7 million and EBITDA of $0.8 million, for Q1 2022. We have begun 2022 in line with our operation plan for the full year and expect to see upside to our plan if we can capitalize on certain opportunities that have been created by volatility in the global gas and LNG markets.

Security of supply has become a key priority for customers, especially in Europe. We can deploy our existing assets flexibly to meet our customers’ needs which will re-enforce Avenir’s leading position in the small-scale segment.”

Financial Summary

Three months ended March 31, 2022



Three months ended March 31, 2021 (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)



Total operating revenues $ 6,664 $ 2,495 Operating loss (1,607) (306) Net loss (3,115) (544) EBITDA 772 280

*EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and impairment.

Q 1 Highlights and Recent Events:

Financials and Corporate:

Revenues and EBITDA increased by $4.2 million and $0.5 million from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022 following the delivery of our second vessel Avenir Accolade in March 2021. In addition, the Company’s terminal in Sardinia commenced operations in August 2021 further contributing to the Group’s overall revenues.

Took delivery of our last 7,500cbm vessel, Avenir Ascension, in January 2022. She will be providing bunkering services to LNG fueled vessels in the South Baltic Sea.

Signed a Joint Collaboration Agreement (JCA) with Shanghai SIPG Energy Services Co., Ltd which is responsible in delivering LNG bunker to CMA CGM containerships. Under the JCA, Avenir will be responsible for the global marketing of LNG bunkering services in Shanghai Port as well as support SSES with operational and technical services.

Signed a 6-month time charter with New Fortress Energy for Avenir Achievement. The charter is expected to begin in July 2022.

Completed the acquisition of the remaining 20% shareholding of Higas from the minority shareholders. The minority partners were CPL Concordia and Gas and Heat S.p.A.





Post balance sheet events:

Commenced operations in the Baltics in April 2022 by completing the first LNG ship delivery to the small-scale LNG terminal in the port of Klaipeda, Lithuania.

Completed $23.5 million financing for Avenir Ascension in May 2022.

Signed a 3-year LNG Bunkering Supply Agreement with Destination Gotland AB in May 2022 for the supply of up to 40,000 tonnes of LNG per annum as marine fuel for M/S Gotland and M/S Visby. Under the agreement, we will deliver LNG to both vessels via ship to ship transfer using our last 7,500cbm vessel, Avenir Ascension, which we took delivery earlier this year.

Took delivery of our second 20,000cbm vessel, Avenir Achievement, in May 2022.

Market Review :

Global gas and LNG markets are experiencing unprecedented levels of turmoil and uncertainty. Security of supply concerns has become the defining characteristic of our market so far in 2022. In Europe, the European Union through its RePowerEU program is seeking a rapid reduction in the role of Russian gas in the European energy mix in tandem with measures to reduce overall energy demand in Europe. These measures have been re-enforced by measures adopted by national governments across Europe. The measures proposed are ambitious and not without their challenges in implementation.

What is clear however is the importance of LNG in the European energy mix in the short to medium term. This re-enforcement of the role of LNG in the energy mix is a positive tailwind for Avenir’s current operations in Europe. We are seeing a rapid emergence of major industrial customers across Europe coming to the small-scale LNG market in search of tailored solutions to ensure continued supply of natural gas, via LNG, to their manufacturing facilities. With our blend of differentiated assets and full value-chain experience, Avenir is extremely well positioned to support these customers in establishing non grid-connected natural gas solutions.

We expect to see continued significant volatility in energy markets globally and we do not expect to see stabilization and normalization of global gas markets until a material adjustment of the supply / demand balance emerges. Continued volatility and uncertainty in gas prices is putting pressure on the liquids to LNG switching opportunity. We expect this pressure to remain in the short to medium term. Security of supply will remain the key imperative in European markets well into 2023.

Fleet/Asset Summary:

Assets Year built Terminal location Capacity HIGAS LNG Terminal 2021 Sardinia 10,800 m3





Vessel name Year built Yard Capacity Charterer Avenir Advantage 2020 Keppel Singmarine 7,500 Petronas* Avenir Accolade 2021 Keppel Singmarine 7,500 LNG Power Limited Avenir Aspiration 2021 CIMC SOE 7,500 Avenir Avenir Ascension 2022 CIMC SOE 7,500 Avenir Avenir Achievement 2022 CIMC SOE 20,000 Shell and New Fortress Energy

*Ship is time-chartered from Future Horizon, a 50:50 MISC-Avenir joint venture.

Avenir LNG Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations





(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)











Three Months Ended



March 31 2022 2021 Operating revenues 6,664 2,495 Operating expenses (4,538) (595) Depreciation and amortization (2,379) (586) Administrative and general expenses (1,354) (1,620) Operating loss (1,607) (306) Non-operating (expenses)/income: Finance cost, net (1,093) (365) Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain (205) 151 Other non-operating cost (68) - Loss before Income Tax (2,973) (520) Income taxes (142) (24) Net loss (3,115) (544)

Avenir LNG Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars



except share count data) March 31, 2022







December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 6,582 46,934 Other current assets 11,482 12,807 Property, plant and equipment and newbuild deposits, net 234,460 207,143 Other non-current assets 2,475 1,806 Total assets 254,999 268,690



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total debt, net of deferred financing costs 70,649 72,367 Total other liabilities 27,042 32,369 Total shareholders’ equity 157,308 163,954 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 254,999 268,690





SHARE COUNT DATA Common stock issued 182,000,000 182,000,000

Other Financial Data





(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)



Three Months Ended



March 31 2022 2021 Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 574 (2,284) Net cash used in investing activities (38,563) (49,993) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (1,902) 50,719









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. These statements may be identified by the use of words like “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “seek” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company does not represent or warrant that the Company’s actual future results, performance or achievements will be as discussed in those statements, and assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any of those forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

