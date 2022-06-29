US Space Launch Services Market (2022-2027): Increase in the Number of Small Satellite Launches and Demand for Commercial Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) Space Launches Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Space Launch Services Market (2022-2027) by Launch Platform, Vehicle Size, Orbit, Payload, Service, End User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Space Launch Services Market is estimated to be USD 3.54 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.84 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.25%.



Market Segmentation

The US Space Launch Services Market is segmented based on Launch Platform, Vehicle Size, Orbit, Payload, Service, and End User.

Launch Platform, the market is classified into Air, Land, and Sea.

Vehicle Size, the market is classified into Medium to Heavy Vehicles and Small Lift Launch Vehicles.

Orbit, the market is classified into Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit, Geosynchronous Orbit, Low Earth Orbit, and Medium Earth Orbit.

Payload, the market is classified into Satellite, Stratollite, and Testing Probes.

Service, the market is classified into Post Launch Service, Pre Launch Service, and Data & Telemetry Support.

End User, the market is classified into Defence, Private Companies, Satelite Services Providers, and Space Agencies.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the US Space Launch Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in the Number of Small Satellite Launches

4.1.2 Demand for Commercial Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) Space Launches

4.1.3 Increasing Investment In Space Exploration Mission

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rising Volume Of Space Debris

4.2.2 High Cost of Investment

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Ground Station Network as a Service for Next-Generation Satellites

4.3.2 Expand Satellite Capacity and Related Infrastructure

4.3.3 Space Tourism

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Interoperability Issues

4.4.2 Stringent Regulations related to Satellite Services



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Space Launch Services Market, By Launch Platform



7 US Space Launch Services Market, By Vehicle Size



8 US Space Launch Services Market, By Orbit



9 US Space Launch Services Market, By Payload



10 US Space Launch Services Market, By Service



11 US Space Launch Services Market, By End User



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



Companies Mentioned

Arianespace

Blue Origin, LLC

Boeing Company

ILS International

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Maxar Space

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

NASA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Seradata

Sierra Nevada Corporation Spaceflight

Space Exploration Technologies corporation

Space International Services Inc.

United Launch Alliance, LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2tqijc

Attachment