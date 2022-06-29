Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 29 June 2022

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2022

Effective from 1 July 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2022 to 30 September 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009514390, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2022: 0.2765% pa

DK0009515603, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2022: 0.3090% pa

DK0009515793, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2022: 0.3090% pa

DK0009520447, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2022: 0.3090% pa

DK0009520520, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2022: 0.3090% pa

DK0009523110, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2022: 1.6240% pa

DK0009523383, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2022: 1.6240% pa

DK0009526808, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2022: 1.6240% pa

DK0009531808, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2022: 1.6240% pa

DK0009531998, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2022: 1.6240% pa

DK0009532103, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2022: -0.0035% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment