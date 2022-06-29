India Dental Insurance Market to Reach $11.71 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR 10.15%

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Dental Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Coverage, Procedure, End-User, Industries, Demographics, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's Dental Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 7.22 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.71 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.15%.

Key Players

Aditya Birla

Aetna Inc.

Allianz

AXA S.A.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd

Cigna

GoDigit Health Insurance

HDFC Insurance Limited

Healthline

ICICI Insurance

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Star Health & Allied Insurance

Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited

Market Segmentation

India's Dental Insurance Market is segmented based on Coverage, Procedure, End-User,Industries, and Demographics.

Coverage, the market is classified into Fire-tube,and Water-tube.

Procedure, the market is classified into Preventive,and Major, Basic.

Industries, the market is classified into Individuals, and Corporates.

End-User, the market is classified into Chemicals, Refineries, Metal and Mining, Food and Beverage, and Others.

Demographics, the market is classified into Senior Citizens, Adults, and Minors.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of India's Dental Insurance Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Cost of Dental Surgeries

4.1.2 Demand Awareness of Oral Hygiene

4.1.3 Private Organisations Providing Employer-Sponsored Insurance Plans

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Eligibility Regulations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rise of Insurtech

4.3.2 Increased Demand for Quality Private Care

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Dental Not Covered Under Medical Insurance

4.4.2 Lack of Awareness



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 India's Dental Insurance Market, By Coverage

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fire-tube

6.3 Water-tube



7 India's Dental Insurance Market, By Procedure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Preventive

7.3 Major

7.4 Basic



8 India's Dental Insurance Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Individuals

8.3 Corporates



9 India's Dental Insurance Market, By Industries

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chemicals

9.3 Refineries

9.4 Metal and Mining

9.5 Food and Beverage

9.6 Others



10 India's Dental Insurance Market, By Demographics

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Senior Citizens

10.3 Adults

10.4 Minors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

