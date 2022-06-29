UK Health Insurance Market Report 2022-2027: Introduction of Mandatory Health Insurance and Private Organisations Providing Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance Plans Driving Growth

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Health Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Plan Type, Duration, Application, Coverage, Type, Age Group, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK's Health Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 151.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 245.7 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.11%.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Segmentation

The UK's Health Insurance Market is segmented based on Plan Type, Duration, Application, Coverage, Type, and Age Group.

Plan Type, the market is classified into Medical Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Family Floater Health Insurance, and Others.

Duration, the market is classified into Life-Time Coverage, and Term Insurance.

Application, the market is classified into Direct Sales, Brokers and Agents, Bankers, and Others.

Coverage, the market is classified into Preferred Provider Organizations, Point of Services, Health Maintenance Organization, and Exclusive Provider Organisation.

Type, the market is classified into Group, and Individual.

Age Group, the market is classified into Senior Citizen, Adult, and Children.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Health Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



Companies Mentioned

Admiral Group plc

Aviva plc

Bupa Healthcare

Direct Line Insurance Group plc

Freedom Healthnet Limited

Hastings Insurance Services Ltd

Health-on-Line Company UK Limited

Hiscox Ltd

Legal & General Group Plc

NFU Mutual

Phoenix Group

Prudential plc

RSA Insurance Group Limited

Vitality

WPA

