UK Health Insurance Market Report 2022-2027: Introduction of Mandatory Health Insurance and Private Organisations Providing Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance Plans Driving Growth

The "UK Health Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Plan Type, Duration, Application, Coverage, Type, Age Group, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK's Health Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 151.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 245.7 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.11%.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Market Segmentation
- The UK's Health Insurance Market is segmented based on Plan Type, Duration, Application, Coverage, Type, and Age Group.
- Plan Type, the market is classified into Medical Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Family Floater Health Insurance, and Others.
- Duration, the market is classified into Life-Time Coverage, and Term Insurance.
- Application, the market is classified into Direct Sales, Brokers and Agents, Bankers, and Others.
- Coverage, the market is classified into Preferred Provider Organizations, Point of Services, Health Maintenance Organization, and Exclusive Provider Organisation.
- Type, the market is classified into Group, and Individual.
- Age Group, the market is classified into Senior Citizen, Adult, and Children.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Health Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Cost of Healthcare
4.1.2 Demand Increase with Pandemic
4.1.3 Introduction of Mandatory Health Insurance
4.1.4 Private Organisations Providing Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance Plans
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Eligibility Regulations
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rise of Insurtech
4.3.2 Increased Demand for Quality Private Care
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Some Healthcare Services and Medical Expense Not Covered
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 UK's Health Insurance Market, By Plan Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Medical Insurance
6.3 Critical Illness Insurance
6.4 Family Floater Health Insurance
6.5 Others
7 UK's Health Insurance Market, By Duration
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Life-Time Coverage
7.3 Term Insurance
8 UK's Health Insurance Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Direct Sales
8.3 Brokers and Agents
8.4 Bankers
8.5 Others
9 UK's Health Insurance Market, By Coverage
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Preferred Provider Organizations
9.3 Point of Services
9.4 Health Maintenance Organization
9.5 Exclusive Provider Organisation
10 UK's Health Insurance Market, By Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Group
10.3 Individual
11 UK's Health Insurance Market, By Age Group
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Senior Citizen
11.3 Adult
11.4 Children
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
Companies Mentioned
- Admiral Group plc
- Aviva plc
- Bupa Healthcare
- Direct Line Insurance Group plc
- Freedom Healthnet Limited
- Hastings Insurance Services Ltd
- Health-on-Line Company UK Limited
- Hiscox Ltd
- Legal & General Group Plc
- NFU Mutual
- Phoenix Group
- Prudential plc
- RSA Insurance Group Limited
- Vitality
- WPA
