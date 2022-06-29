Japan Trade Finance Market Report 2022: Value Set to Grow from $1.77 Billion to $2.49 Billion by 2027

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Trade Finance Market (2022-2027) by Product Type, Service Provider, Application, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan's Trade Finance Market is estimated to be USD 1.77 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.49 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.09%.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Segmentation

Japan's Trade Finance Market is segmented based on Product Type, Service Provider, and Application.

Product Type, the market is classified into Commercial Letters of Credit, Standby letters of Credit, Guarantees, and Other.

Service Provider, the market is classified into Banks, Trade Finance Houses, and Others.

Application, the market is classified into Domestic and International.

Key Players

Asian Development Bank.

Bank Of America

BNP Paribas

Euler Hermes

JP Morgan Chase &Co.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc

Standard Chartered

Mizuho Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporatio

Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Co.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for Japan's Trade Finance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Number of Trade Agreements

4.1.2 Banks and Financial Agencies Enhancing their Trade Facilitation Programmes

4.1.3 Increasing Digitization of Financial Services

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory & Financial Crime Compliance

4.2.2 High Implementation Cost

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Integration of Block chain in Trade Finance

4.3.2 Implications of Government initiatives on Trade

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Credit Constraints

4.4.2 Complexity of Trade Finance Transactions



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Japan's Trade Finance Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial Letters of Credit

6.3 Standby letters of Credit

6.4 Guarantees

6.5 Other



7 Japan's Trade Finance Market, By Service Provider

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Banks

7.3 Trade Finance Houses

7.4 Others



8 Japan's Trade Finance Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Domestic

8.3 International



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ss885p

