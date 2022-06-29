Dynacor Announces Change of Name and Annual Meeting Voting Results

MONTREAL, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation") today announced that its shareholders have approved the name change of the Corporation for “Groupe Dynacor inc. / Dynacor Group Inc.” at the annual and special meeting held on June 22, 2022.
This name change reflects the re-branding of the Corporation to consider its evolution as an industrial gold ore processor and its intent to develop projects in Peru and in other jurisdictions.
Voting Results
Dynacor further announces the voting results at the shareholders’ meeting.
Election of Directors
|Nominees
|Votes For
|% For
|Withheld
|% Withheld
|Philippe Chave
|11,691,277
|99.91%
|10,693
|0.09%
|Roger Demers
|11,658,548
|99.63%
|43,422
|0.37%
|Réjean Gourde
|11,461,643
|97.95%
|240,327
|2.05%
|Pierre Lépine
|11,661,648
|99.66%
|40,322
|0.34%
|Jean Martineau
|11,661,648
|99.66%
|40,322
|0.34%
|Isabel Rocha
|11,642,499
|99.49%
|59,471
|0.51%
|Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot
|11,695,162
|99.94%
|6,808
|0,06%
Appointment of Auditors:
|Auditors
|Votes For
|% For
|Withheld
|% Withheld
|Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton
|12,624,044
|99.97%
|4,050
|0.03%
Name Change:
|Amendment to Articles
|Votes For
|% For
|Against
|% Withheld
|12,591,779
|99.71%
|36,314
|0.29%
ABOUT DYNACOR
Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.
The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.
Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner’s communities.
Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.
Shares Outstanding: 38,890,822
Website: http://www.dynacor.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold
PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4d99618e-60cf-4f06-8e28-24f04fd0fa44