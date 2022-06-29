FTI Consulting Strengthens Financial Services Practice with Addition of Big Four Veteran Denis Reynolds

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued investment in its Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment with the appointment of Denis Reynolds as a Senior Managing Director.



Mr. Reynolds, who is based in Toronto, has more than 30 years of experience advising large, globally significant financial institutions. He joins FTI Consulting from KPMG Canada, where he served as a Global Client Lead Partner leading large-scale complex business and regulatory-driven change projects.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Reynolds will focus on providing trusted advisory services at the board, executive committee and C-suite level, as well as growing a financial services team of highly skilled professionals to serve clients in Toronto and across Canada.

“Denis is a proven and transformational leader who analyzes issues through his clients’ eyes and aligns solutions to meet their needs,” said Stella Mendes, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of FTI Consulting’s Financial Services practice. “His appointment not only strengthens our practice, but it also greatly strengthens our ability to provide our clients with practical solutions to the growing number of complex financial challenges they face.”

Prior to his time at KPMG Canada, Mr. Reynolds spent more than two decades at KPMG UK advising large, globally significant institutions headquartered in London, with operations in North America, Western EU member states and Asia.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Reynolds said, “I look forward to joining a team of talented and experienced professionals within the Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting. Organizations all over the world are dealing with myriad financial challenges, and our growing team will be able to offer actionable solutions to help clients meet their most pressing needs.”

Mr. Reynold’s hiring follows the April 2022 appointments of Enrique Ubarri, who joined as a Senior Managing Director, and Timothy Stokes, who joined as a Managing Director.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,900 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

.