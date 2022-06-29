Global Optical Sorter Market Report 2022: Set to Grow from $2.6 Billion in 2022 to $4.1 Billion by 2027

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Sorter Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Cameras, NIR, Lasers, Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters, Other types), Platform (Freefall, Belt, Lane, and Hybrid), Application and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The optical sorter market is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 4.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption in the food industry for food processing activities and for reducing process and delivery time is expected to drive the optical sorter market and to promote new revenue opportunities for optical sorter manufacturers. Owing to the growing demand for food products across the globe, the food industry is increasingly focusing on reducing process and delivery times.

Market for belt platform for camera type optical sorters is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period



The market for belt platform for camera type optical sorters is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Conveyor belt recycling sorting systems are ideal for sorting mixed, piece, or shredded materials. The material (e.g., PET bottles, electrical waste, scrap metal, and household waste) is optimally distributed to the detection area via a fast-moving conveyor belt (or configurable belt speeds). Furthermore, the belt-type structure design provides a lower damage ratio for delicate food items. The materials are less likely to collide when transported horizontally by a uniform and stable conveyor. As a result, its damage ratio is significantly lower than that of a traditional chute-type color sorter.



Market for hyperspectral cameras & combined sorters for food application is expected to account for the largest during the forecast period



The market for hyperspectral cameras & combined sorters for food application is expected to account for the largest during the forecast period. It is further expected to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. HSI enables the detection of foreign objects in real-time, with pinpoint accuracy and dependability. Hyperspectral sensors are gradually being adopted by the food processing industry. When combined with machine learning algorithms, HSI sensors enable digital sorters to detect and remove foreign material automatically.



Vegetables & fruits sub-application is expected to dominate the optical sorter market for food application throughout the forecast period



Vegetables & fruits sub-application is expected to dominate the optical sorter market for food application throughout the forecast period. According to Knoema data source, in 2020, the total Asian vegetable production was 990,043,085 tons whereas the total Asian fruit production was registered to be 568,539,336 tons. The vegetables & fruits production in Asia increased at a 2.08% annual rate in 2020.



