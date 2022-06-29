Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Global Market Report 2022: Expected to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.1%

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Accu-Chek Inform II, Freestyle Lite), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global point-of-care glucose testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. An increase in the demand for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) has been witnessed in recent years.

As compared to the conventional laboratory testing performed in central lab settings, glucose POCT aids in performing effective diagnosis at the patient's bedside. The easy and convenient operation of POCT has largely favored the growing usage of glucose meters across medical settings.

The demand for performing bedside monitoring of blood sugar levels efficiently in a capillary blood sample and the need to ensure better management of carbohydrate metabolism have propelled the companies to launch innovative glucose meters in the market.



Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Report Highlights

Accu-Chek Inform II accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

Bayer Contour blood glucose monitoring system is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

North America is the leading regional market due to the higher penetration of novel diagnostic techniques.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR owing to the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes and numerous untapped growth opportunities in diagnostics.

Moreover, a robust network of local manufacturers has significantly contributed to the revenue generated in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Introduction of CLIA waived tests

3.4.1.2. Growing prevalence of diabetes

3.4.1.3. Rising demand for short turnaround time glucose POC testing

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Potential interference and calibration issues in glucose meters

3.4.2.2. Presence of ambiguous regulatory as well as reimbursement framework

3.5. Point-of-Care(POC) Glucose Testing Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Accu-Check Aviva Meter

4.1.2. Onetouch Verio Flex

4.1.3. i-STAT

4.1.4. Freestyle Lite

4.1.5. Bayer CONTOUR Blood Glucose Monitoring System

4.1.6. True Metrix

4.1.7. Accu-Check Inform II

4.1.8. StatStrip

4.1.9. Others

4.2. Product Market Share, 2018 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Accu-Check Aviva Meter

4.5.1.1. Accu-Check Aviva Meter market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030

4.5.2. Onetouch Verio Flex

4.5.2.1. Onetouch Verio Flex market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030

4.5.3. i-STAT

4.5.3.1. I-STAT market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030

4.5.4. Freestyle Lite

4.5.4.1. Freestyle Lite market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030

4.5.5. Bayer Contour Blood Glucose Monitoring System

4.5.5.1. Bayer Contour Blood Glucose Monitoring System market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030

4.5.6. True Metrix

4.5.6.1. TRUE METRIX market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030

4.5.7. Accu-Check Inform II

4.5.7.1. Accu-Check Inform II market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030

4.5.8. StatStrip

4.5.8.1. StatStrip market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030

4.5.9. Others

4.5.9.1. Others market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030



Chapter 5. Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Nipro

PlatInium Equity Advisors, LLC (Lifescan, Inc.)

Nova Biomedical

ACON Laboratories

Trividia Health, Inc.

Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

Bayer AG/Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

EKF Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/prx8br

Attachment