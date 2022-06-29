US Travel Insurance Market Report 2022-2027: Increase in Tourism and Increase in Customised Insurance Plans Driving Growth

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Travel Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Type, Distribution, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Travel Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 3.44 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.74 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.61%.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Segmentation

The US Travel Insurance Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution, and End-User.

Type, the market is classified into Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, and Long- Stay Travel Insurance.

Distribution, the market is classified into Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, and Insurance Brokers and Aggregators.

End-User, the market is classified into Educational Travel, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Senior Citizen, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Tourism

4.1.2 High Cost of Medical Treatment

4.1.3 Increase in Customised Insurance Plans

4.1.4 Rising Demand for Reimbursement of Expenditures

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Consumer Experiences in Terms of its Coverages and Premium Rates

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Incorporating Digital Tools by Insurance Market Players

4.3.2 Supportive Initiatives by Government

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Cyber Security Concerns



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Travel Insurance Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Single-Trip Travel Insurance

6.3 Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

6.4 Long- Stay Travel Insurance



7 US Travel Insurance Market, By Distribution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Insurance Intermediaries

7.3 Insurance Companies

7.4 Banks

7.5 Insurance Brokers and Aggregators



8 US Travel Insurance Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Educational Travel

8.3 Business Travelers

8.4 Family Travelers

8.5 Senior Citizen

8.6 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



Companies Mentioned

Allianz Group

American Express Company

American International Group Inc.

Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.

Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd

Aviva Plc

AXA S.A

Battleface Insurance Services Ltd

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company

Chubb Limited

Munich Reinsurance Company

Seven Corners Inc.

Travelex Insurance Services

Travelsafe Insurance

USI Insurance Services

Zurich Insurance Co. Limited

