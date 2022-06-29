Global Oncology Partnering 2017-2022: Featuring Key Players AG Mednet, 3B Pharmaceuticals, Abbisko Therapeutics and Others

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oncology Partnering 2017-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Oncology Partnering 2017-2022: Deal trends, players and financials report provides an understanding and access to the oncology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in Oncology partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Oncology partnering agreement structure

Oncology partnering contract documents

Top Oncology deals by value

Most active Oncology dealmakers

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter oncology partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors oncology technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Oncology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Global Oncology Partnering 2017-2022: Deal trends, players and financials includes:

Trends in oncology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2017

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 5,000 oncology deal records

The leading oncology deals by value since 2017

The report includes deals for the following indications: Oral mucositis, Cancer pain, Bone, Neuropathic, Muscular, Lymphoedema, Alopecia, Cachexia, Ulcers, Dysphagia, Tiredness, Weight loss, Nausea, Vomiting, Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Adenocarcinoma, Basal cell carcinoma, Bile duct cancer, Bladder cancer, Bone cancer, Brain cancer, Breast cancer, Cervical cancer, Colorectal cancer, Endometrial, Esophageal cancer, Gastric cancer, Head and neck cancer, Kaposi's sarcoma, Kidney cancer, Leukemia, Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Acute myelogenous leukemia, Chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Chronic myelogenous leukemia, Liver cancer, Lung cancer, Small cell lung cancer, Non small cell lung cancer, Lymphoma, Hodgkin's lymphoma, Non Hodgkin's lymphoma, Melanoma, Mesothelioma, Metastases, Bone metastases, Multiple myeloma, Neuroblastoma, Non-melanoma skin cancer, Ovarian cancer, Pancreatic cancer, Prostate cancer, Renal cell carcinoma, Sarcoma, Solid tumors, Testicular cancer, Thyroid cancer, plus other oncology indicatons.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Oncology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Oncology partnering over the years

2.3. Oncology partnering by deal type

2.4. Oncology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Oncology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Oncology partnering by technology type

2.7. Oncology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Oncology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Oncology partnering

3.3. Oncology partnering headline values

3.4. Oncology deal upfront payments

3.5. Oncology deal milestone payments

3.6. Oncology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Oncology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Oncology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Oncology

4.4. Top Oncology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Oncology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Oncology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Oncology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Oncology therapeutic target



Companies Mentioned

