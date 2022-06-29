Instar Partners with Leading Controlled Environment Agricultural Producer

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instar Asset Management Inc. (“Instar”) today announced it has partnered with management to invest in Greenwood Mushrooms Development Corp. (“Greenwood” or the “Company”), a premier controlled environment agricultural producer of mushrooms, previously a portfolio company of Canadian private equity firm Novacap. The Company’s experienced management team will continue to lead the business, headquartered in Ashburn, Ontario. Instar’s investment will support the further expansion of Greenwood’s facilities to meet growing customer demand.

Greenwood’s vertically integrated and technologically advanced operations include the only fully enclosed composting facility in North America and two state-of-the-art indoor mushroom production facilities that produce approximately 29 million pounds of premium-quality mushrooms per year. Greenwood’s established customer base is comprised of the largest retailers and food services companies in Canada and the United States.

“When we invest in industry-leading businesses, we are fundamentally investing in people,” said Morty White, Managing Partner, Instar. “The high-quality service and long-term customer relationships are truly a testament to the strength of Greenwood’s experienced team. We are delighted to welcome Greenwood to the Instar family as we work together to shape the future of agriculture.”

Clay Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Greenwood, commented, “Since the 1960s, Greenwood has partnered with industry leaders to integrate the best technology, develop best-in-class facilities and produce the best product. Innovation and people are at the heart of what we do, and we are excited to welcome Instar as our new financial partner to support the next phase of growth for Greenwood.”

“One of the biggest challenges to the sustainability of our communities is the safety and security of our agricultural ecosystem,” said Stephen Simpson, Partner, Instar. “Particularly in today’s climate, with growing populations, increasing urbanization and a changing environment, we are excited to partner with Greenwood, a controlled environment agricultural business that is innovating to optimize growing systems and support local food security. The team’s strong record of growth and focus on environmental impact makes them a perfect partner for Instar.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Instar was provided with legal advice by McCarthy Tétrault LLP.

About Instar Asset Management

Instar Asset Management is a private equity firm focused on North American middle-market opportunities in the infrastructure sector and other alternative real asset categories. Instar’s growing footprint spans North America with a diversified portfolio of companies that deliver essential infrastructure services and value to communities, partners and investors, helping us to fulfil our purpose of enriching people’s lives. Visit www.InstarInvest.com.

Disclaimer:

This release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States’ federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, and includes words such as “believes”, “seeks”, or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future conditional verbs, such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “would” and “could.”

Although Instar Asset Management believes that future anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information as statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements express or implied by such forward looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include: economic and financial conditions; the behavior of financial markets (including fluctuations in exchange and interest rates); availability of equity and debt financing; strategic actions including dispositions; the ability to complete and effectively integrate acquisitions and the ability to obtain expected benefits; regulatory and political factors; acts of God; and the possible impact of international conflicts, including terrorism, among other risks and factors.

This document is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a general solicitation, offer or invitation in any Instar-managed funds in the United States or in any other jurisdiction and has not been prepared in connection with any such offer. In addition, the information contained in this document may not be relied on in any manner as legal, tax or investment advice. The views expressed herein do not constitute investment or any other advice and are subject to change.

This document has not been approved by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or by any regulatory or supervisory authority of any state or other jurisdiction, nor has any such authority or commission passed on the adequacy of this document. Any representation to the contrary is unlawful.

