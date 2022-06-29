Craft Beer Experts Stand Behind BrewBilt's Quality Craft Beer Production Processes

GRASS VALLEY, CA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) CEO Jef Lewis announced its systems, materials and processes create the highest quality craft beers.

Lewis stated, “BrewBilt Brewing is devoted to the modern execution of traditional styles utilizing hand-crafted, industry-leading equipment combined with an artful approach and a passion for quality. A focus on regionally-sourced local malt, premium hops, and pristine water gives us a dynamic palette for distinctly satisfying beers. Inspired by European brewing tradition and American craft innovation, we aim to create beers that reflect a sense of place and our shared brewing philosophy for your ultimate drinking pleasure. Our expert staff are industry veterans who use American made, professional-grade brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to North America and Europe.”

Lewis further stated, “Like any other great product, our craft beer begins inside our professional-grade American-made stainless steel brewhouse. Many breweries in the USA have sacrificed producing a quality beer by using low-cost Chinese stainless steel. American stainless steel is three times stronger than Chinese, and in addition to its higher overall strength, American stainless steel has lower oxidation levels than Chinese stainless steel. This means that American stainless steel is less likely to rust over time and it will degrade much more slowly than the competition. This affects the craft beer process and can mean the difference between a mediocre craft beer and a great tasting craft beer. It also affects the shelf life and the relationship with your customers.”

Lewis continued, “More important is our society and vibe here in the USA when it comes to our environment and planet. American stainless steel is made with the environment in mind, because we are held to a set of higher standards created by organizations like The American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) that determine the appropriate chemistry mixes for different types of stainless steel. These standards are intended as an environmentally clean and safety precaution to ensure the right quality of metal is being used for the right product. Companies in China are producing steel at a faster rate, flooding the market, and dropping prices. It is produced at a rapid rate and is not held up to the same quality standards as American stainless steel.

“All in all, American stainless steel has so many advantages compared to Chinese stainless steel that the decision is a no-brainer. China has produced roughly half of the world’s steel in recent years, but the country’s iron and steel industry is a major source of air pollutants, especially particulate matter, SO2 and NOx emissions. Although China has attempted to cut steel production to mitigate pollution, some plants are ramping up capacity, and China’s steel output is on the rise.”

Follow us on Twitter (@BrewBiltBrewing) and Instagram (@BrewBilt_Brewing)

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own BrewBilt branded beers, as well as providing private label and contracting brewing services. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans that will use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, CEO

BrewBilt Brewing Company - BRBL

(530) 802-0036

Info@BrewBiltBrewing.com

Source: BrewBilt Brewing Company