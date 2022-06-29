PIMCO Names Qi Wang as Chief Investment Officer - Portfolio Implementation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, has named Qi Wang, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, as Chief Investment Officer – Portfolio Implementation. Ms. Wang joins the other members of PIMCO’s CIO leadership team - Daniel Ivascyn, Group Chief Investment Officer; Marc Seidner, CIO – Non-traditional Strategies; Andrew Balls, CIO – Global; Scott Mather, CIO – Core Strategies; Mark Kiesel, CIO – Credit.



Ms. Wang, who has 27 years of investment experience, joined PIMCO in 2010. She will oversee Analytics, as well as the newly created teams of Portfolio Implementation and Data Structure & Delivery, which will collaborate with portfolio managers and risk managers to strengthen the integration of new technology, analytics, risk management and execution into PIMCO’s investment decisions.

“Qi will lead this collaborative effort to ensure all PIMCO’s portfolio management teams draw on our deep quantitative and analytical resources to capitalize on the increasing array of investment opportunities we now see in global markets,” said Mr. Ivascyn. “Qi is a leader on the trade floor, both as a member of our Investment Committee and PM leadership, and manager of our global macro hedge fund strategies, so is perfectly placed to lead this strategically important function.”

In addition, Sudi Mariappa, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, who has led PIMCO’s Global Portfolio Risk Management, will become Global Head of Analytics. Mr. Mariappa replaces Ravi Mattu, Managing Director, who is retiring from PIMCO after an illustrious four-decade career in financial services. And Josh Davis, Managing Director, will become Global Head of Risk Management.

Both Mr. Mariappa and Mr. Davis will also be backed by strong teams with deep experience in analytics and risk management respectively. Mr. Mariappa has 34 years of experience in the investment industry and has served in a number of roles at PIMCO including generalist portfolio manager, senior advisory roles to the PM group and led teams managing global bond strategies. He will work closely with Masoud Sharif, Executive Vice President, Head of Core Risk Analytics, and Marco van Akkeren, Executive Vice President, Head of Desk Quant Analytics.

Mr. Davis brings to his role almost two decades of broad experience in portfolio management, risk management, team leadership and analytics. His combination of expertise in portfolio construction, asset allocation and analytics gives him a unique understanding of managing risk from both a portfolio management and client perspective. He will be supported by Matt Putnicki, Executive Vice President, who has more than a decade of experience in risk management, is a member of our global risk committee and oversees PIMCO’s experienced team of risk managers.

Qi Wang Biography

Ms. Wang is CIO Portfolio Implementation, a member of the PM management committee, and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. She oversees portfolio implementation, portfolio management analytics, and the PM data delivery platform. She is also a portfolio manager for PIMCO’s global macro hedge fund strategies and a member of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2010, she was with HBK Capital Management for 11 years, most recently as a managing director and partner responsible for developed market fixed income. Ms. Wang was previously a fixed income analyst at Lehman Brothers. She has 27 years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and molecular biochemistry and biophysics from Yale University.

