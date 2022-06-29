UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company,” “UniFirst” or “we”) today reported results for its third quarter ended May 28, 2022 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year:



Q3 2022 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter increased 10.2% to $511.5 million.

Operating income was $33.7 million, a decrease of 37.8%.

The quarterly tax rate increased to 25.4% compared to 22.9% in the prior year.

Net income decreased to $25.1 million, or 40.3%.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.33 from $2.21 in the prior year, or 39.8%.

The Company’s financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 included $11.4 million of costs directly attributable to its CRM, ERP and branding initiatives (the “Key Initiatives”). Excluding these Key Initiative costs:

Adjusted operating income was $45.1 million.

Adjusted net income was $33.5 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.77.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our third quarter results continue to reflect a strong top-line performance as well as margin pressure influenced by an increasingly inflationary environment. We are pleased with the performance of our thousands of Team Partners, who despite a challenging operating environment, continue to Always Deliver for each other and our customers.”

Segment Reporting Highlights

Core Laundry Operations

Revenues for the quarter increased 10.0% to $450.0 million.

Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and fluctuations in the Canadian dollar, was 9.3%.

Operating margin decreased to 5.9% from 11.2%.

The costs incurred during the quarter related to the Key Initiatives, discussed above, were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations’ segment. Excluding these Key Initiative costs:

Core Laundry adjusted operating margin was 8.4%. The decrease from prior year’s operating margin was primarily due to higher merchandise and energy costs as a percentage of revenues as well as increased costs due to the inflationary environment and the challenging employment landscape.

Specialty Garments

Revenues for the quarter were $41.2 million, an increase of 7.7%, which was driven by growth in the segment's cleanroom operations.

Operating margin decreased to 17.4% from 21.7% a year ago, primarily due to higher merchandise, labor and energy costs as a percentage of revenues.

Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations, and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $410.6 million as of May 28, 2022.

The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of May 28, 2022.

Under its previously announced stock repurchase authorization, the Company repurchased 90,394 shares of common stock for $15.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. As of May 28, 2022, the Company had $71.6 million remaining under its current authorization.

Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted for the third quarters of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 were 18.9 million and 19.1 million, respectively.

Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, “We now expect revenues for fiscal 2022 to be between $1.993 billion and $2.0 billion. We further expect diluted earnings per share to be between $5.40 and $5.60. This earnings per share guidance assumes an effective tax rate of 24.0% and now includes a revised estimate of $32.0 million of costs directly attributable to our Key Initiatives that will be expensed in fiscal 2022. Please also note the following regarding our guidance:

Core Laundry Operations’ adjusted operating margin at the midpoint of the range is now 8.3%.

Our adjusted tax rate for fiscal 2022 is projected to be 24.4%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is now expected to be between $6.65 and $6.85.

Guidance does not include the impact of any future share buybacks or unexpected significantly adverse economic developments.”

This public announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, including projected revenues, operating margin and earnings per share. Forward-looking statements contained in this public announcement are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “strategy,” “objective,” “assume,” “strive,” or the negative versions thereof, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date made. Such statements are highly dependent upon a variety of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, as a result of significant increases in inflation or interest rates or extraordinary events or circumstances such as geopolitical conflicts like the conflict between Russia and Ukraine or the COVID-19 pandemic, and their impact on our customers’ businesses and workforce levels, disruptions of our business and operations, including limitations on, or closures of, our facilities, or the business and operations of our customers or suppliers in connection with extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties regarding our ability to consummate and successfully integrate acquired businesses, uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation, any adverse outcome of pending or future contingencies or claims, our ability to compete successfully without any significant degradation in our margin rates, seasonal and quarterly fluctuations in business levels, our ability to preserve positive labor relationships and avoid becoming the target of corporate labor unionization campaigns that could disrupt our business, the effect of currency fluctuations on our results of operations and financial condition, our dependence on third parties to supply us with raw materials, which such supply could be severely disrupted as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, any loss of key management or other personnel, increased costs as a result of any changes in federal or state laws, rules and regulations or governmental interpretation of such laws, rules and regulations, uncertainties regarding, or adverse impacts from increases in, the price levels of natural gas, electricity, fuel and labor, the negative effect on our business from sharply depressed oil and natural gas prices, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuing increase in domestic healthcare costs, increased workers’ compensation claim costs, increased healthcare claim costs, including as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to retain and grow our customer base, demand and prices for our products and services, fluctuations in our Specialty Garments business, political instability, supply chain disruption or infection among our employees in Mexico and Nicaragua where our principal garment manufacturing plants are located, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to properly and efficiently design, construct, implement and operate a new customer relationship management computer system, interruptions or failures of our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks, additional professional and internal costs necessary for compliance with any changes in or additional Securities and Exchange Commission, New York Stock Exchange, accounting or other rules, including, without limitation, recent rules proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding climate-related and cybersecurity-related disclosures, strikes and unemployment levels, our efforts to evaluate and potentially reduce internal costs, economic and other developments associated with the war on terrorism and its impact on the economy, the impact of foreign trade policies and tariffs or other impositions on imported goods on our business, results of operations and financial condition, general economic conditions, our ability to successfully implement our business strategies and processes, including our capital allocation strategies and the other factors described under Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 28, 2021, Part II, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Thirteen weeks

ended May 28, 2022 Thirteen weeks

ended May 29, 2021 Thirty-nine weeks

ended May 28, 2022 Thirty-nine weeks

ended May 29, 2021 Revenues $ 511,548 $ 464,323 $ 1,484,408 $ 1,360,940 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 334,633 286,605 969,579 851,860 Selling and administrative expenses (1) 116,191 96,976 332,985 279,008 Depreciation and amortization 27,027 26,583 80,744 79,178 Total operating expenses 477,851 410,164 1,383,308 1,210,046 Operating income 33,697 54,159 101,100 150,894 Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (340 ) (671 ) (1,739 ) (2,102 ) Other expense, net 431 348 1,761 513 Total other (income) expense, net 91 (323 ) 22 (1,589 ) Income before income taxes 33,606 54,482 101,078 152,483 Provision for income taxes 8,539 12,466 23,855 35,986 Net income $ 25,067 $ 42,016 $ 77,223 $ 116,497 Income per share – Basic: Common Stock $ 1.39 $ 2.31 $ 4.26 $ 6.42 Class B Common Stock $ 1.11 $ 1.85 $ 3.41 $ 5.13 Income per share – Diluted: Common Stock $ 1.33 $ 2.21 $ 4.07 $ 6.12 Income allocated to – Basic: Common Stock $ 21,037 $ 35,270 $ 64,835 $ 97,792 Class B Common Stock $ 4,030 $ 6,746 $ 12,388 $ 18,705 Income allocated to – Diluted: Common Stock $ 25,067 $ 42,016 $ 77,223 $ 116,497 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic: Common Stock 15,170 15,238 15,211 15,238 Class B Common Stock 3,632 3,643 3,632 3,643 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted: Common Stock 18,875 19,051 18,958 19,041

(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) May 28, 2022 August 28, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 410,595 $ 512,868 Receivables, net 241,160 208,331 Inventories 151,741 143,591 Rental merchandise in service 209,055 181,531 Prepaid taxes 11,319 16,580 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,012 40,891 Total current assets 1,068,882 1,103,792 Property, plant and equipment, net 640,810 617,719 Goodwill 456,810 429,538 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net 87,629 84,638 Deferred income taxes 535 580 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 49,408 42,115 Other assets 106,750 102,683 Total assets $ 2,410,824 $ 2,381,065 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 80,341 $ 81,356 Accrued liabilities 152,381 159,578 Accrued taxes — 743 Operating lease liabilities, current 13,999 12,993 Total current liabilities 246,721 254,670 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 133,195 134,085 Accrued and deferred income taxes 89,888 89,177 Operating lease liabilities 37,009 30,181 Total liabilities 506,813 508,113 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock 1,512 1,524 Class B Common Stock 363 364 Capital surplus 91,571 89,257 Retained earnings 1,838,055 1,806,643 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,490 ) (24,836 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,904,011 1,872,952 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,410,824 $ 2,381,065









Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Revenues

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen weeks ended

May 28, 2022 Thirteen weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 450,039 $ 409,031 41,008 10.0 % Specialty Garments 41,198 38,236 2,962 7.7 % First Aid 20,311 17,056 3,255 19.1 % Consolidated total $ 511,548 $ 464,323 $ 47,225 10.2 %





(In thousands, except percentages) Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 28, 2022 Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 1,311,941 $ 1,200,456 $ 111,485 9.3 % Specialty Garments 116,220 111,592 4,628 4.1 % First Aid 56,247 48,892 7,355 15.0 % Consolidated total $ 1,484,408 $ 1,360,940 $ 123,468 9.1 %

Operating Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen weeks ended

May 28, 2022 Thirteen weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 26,431 $ 45,634 $ (19,203 ) (42.1 )% Specialty Garments 7,161 8,300 (1,139 ) (13.7 )% First Aid 105 225 (120 ) (53.3 )% Consolidated total $ 33,697 $ 54,159 $ (20,462 ) (37.8 )%





(In thousands, except percentages) Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 28, 2022 Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 81,683 $ 129,870 $ (48,187 ) (37.1 )% Specialty Garments 19,640 20,693 (1,053 ) (5.1 )% First Aid (223 ) 331 (554 ) (167.4 )% Consolidated total $ 101,100 $ 150,894 $ (49,794 ) (33.0 )%

Operating Margin

Thirteen weeks ended

May 28, 2022 Thirteen weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Core Laundry Operations 5.9 % 11.2 % Specialty Garments 17.4 % 21.7 % First Aid 0.5 % 1.3 % Consolidated total 6.6 % 11.7 %





Thirty-nine weeks ended May 28, 2022 Thirty-nine weeks ended May 29, 2021 Core Laundry Operations 6.2 % 10.8 % Specialty Garments 16.9 % 18.5 % First Aid (0.4 )% 0.7 % Consolidated total 6.8 % 11.1 %









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 28, 2022 Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 29, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 77,223 $ 116,497 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 80,744 79,178 Amortization of deferred financing costs 123 85 Share-based compensation 7,114 5,193 Accretion on environmental contingencies 447 336 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 732 740 Deferred income taxes 1,823 2,025 Other (103 ) (199 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves (31,998 ) (7,657 ) Inventories (8,258 ) (13,871 ) Rental merchandise in service (25,788 ) (12,169 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets 3,603 5,433 Accounts payable 850 4,019 Accrued liabilities (21,172 ) 11,636 Prepaid and accrued income taxes 3,498 (3,723 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 88,838 187,523 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (42,680 ) (7,128 ) Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (97,259 ) (96,645 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 133 551 Net cash used in investing activities (139,806 ) (103,222 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of deferred financing costs — (822 ) Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards 3 3 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,898 ) (4,003 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (30,453 ) (9,534 ) Payment of cash dividends (15,407 ) (13,610 ) Other (5 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (49,760 ) (27,966 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (1,545 ) 3,832 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (102,273 ) 60,167 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at beginning of period 512,868 474,838 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at end of period $ 410,595 $ 535,005







Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that certain non-GAAP operating results provide a useful measure on which to evaluate and compare the Company’s results of operations for the periods presented. The Company believes these non-GAAP results provide useful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance to both management and investors by excluding certain non-recurring amounts that impact the comparability of the results. A supplemental reconciliation of the Company’s consolidated operating income, consolidated net income and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis is presented in the following table. In addition, Core Laundry Operations’ operating income and operating margin on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin on a non-GAAP basis is also presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below.

Thirteen weeks ended May 28, 2022 Consolidated Core Laundry Operations (In thousands, except percentages) Revenue Operating

Income Net

Income Diluted

EPS Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin As reported $ 511,548 $ 33,697 $ 25,067 $ 1.33 $ 450,039 $ 26,431 5.9 % Key Initiatives — 11,390 8,405 0.44 — 11,390 2.5 % As adjusted $ 511,548 $ 45,087 $ 33,472 $ 1.77 $ 450,039 $ 37,821 8.4 %





Thirty-nine weeks ended May 28, 2022 Consolidated Core Laundry Operations (In thousands, except percentages) Revenue Operating

Income Net

Income Diluted

EPS Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin As reported $ 1,484,408 $ 101,100 $ 77,223 $ 4.07 $ 1,311,941 $ 81,683 6.2 % Key Initiatives — 24,051 17,948 0.95 — 24,051 1.9 % As adjusted $ 1,484,408 $ 125,151 $ 95,171 $ 5.02 $ 1,311,941 $ 105,734 8.1 %





Supplemental reconciliations of the Company’s fiscal 2022 financial outlook for consolidated operating income, consolidated net income, diluted earnings per share and operating margin on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted operating margin on a non-GAAP basis are presented in the following tables. In addition, a supplemental reconciliation of the fiscal 2022 financial outlook for Core Laundry Operations’ operating income and operating margin on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin on a non-GAAP basis is also presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the outlook for these non-GAAP measures to the outlook for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. The Company’s outlook contains forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure.”