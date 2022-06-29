Beam Global Awarded New State of California Contract for Rapidly Deployed Sustainable EV Charging Infrastructure Products

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced that the State of California has awarded contract #1-22-61-16 to supply EV ARC™ sustainable EV charging systems through the Department of General Services (DGS) to Beam Global. California state, local and municipal government entities, and government entities in other U.S. states, can purchase Beam products at the California negotiated price, without having to go through a lengthy procurement or technology review process. The award is effective June 24, 2022 through June 23, 2025 and is eligible for renewal through June 23, 2027.



Use of the DGS contract is mandatory for all State of California Departments and is available for use by local California governmental agencies. The state has opened this purchasing vehicle to government entities in all 50 states that elect to use the California contract to buy Beam’s rapidly deployed solar-powered EV charging systems at the same volume price offered to the State of California. The contract includes several configurations of the EV ARC™ 2020, EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging system, the ARC Mobility™ trailer and emergency preparedness accessories. This represents an expansion over previous California contracts to include more Beam Global products than were available on previously awarded contracts.

Off-grid and solar-powered, each EV ARC™ 2020 generates and stores its own electricity, then delivers that energy to power any quality brand level 2 EV charger. Transportable yet permanent, it fits in a standard parking spot without reducing available parking and can charge up to 6 vehicles simultaneously. The ARC Mobility™ trailer is a specialized hydraulic transportation system which enables a single operator to easily relocate EV ARC™ 2020 systems. The EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging system enables DC fast charging in locations with insufficient circuity, no grid connection or excessive upgrade or power costs. The contract includes Beam’s emergency power solutions which provide a secure and reliable source of electricity for EV charging and first responders during natural disasters or other periods of utility grid interruption.

“This new contract with California is at once a powerful validation of our products which the state has been using for many years and also a strong indication of California’s commitment to electrifying transportation and using rapidly deployed, sustainable and robust charging infrastructure products that are made in the U.S. to fuel this new generation of vehicles,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Consumers, companies and governments are adopting EVs at a faster rate than ever and yet we are still just at the beginning of this massive shift. The need for EV charging infrastructure is becoming greater and more urgent every day. Our ability to rapidly scale and deploy EV chargers without construction or electrical work and without utility bills, grid capacity constraints or vulnerability to black-outs, is becoming increasingly recognized as vital to the success of this evolution. We are busier than ever but we’re planning on getting a lot more busy.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom presented a $286.4 billion budget proposal, dubbed the “California Blueprint,” in January. The plan suggests spending $22.5 billion to address the burgeoning climate crisis in the state, allocating $6.1 billion to electric vehicle related initiatives. California also became the first state to commit to effectively banning sales of new, internal combustion engine or gas-powered vehicles by 2035. President Biden signed Executive Order 14008 and subsequent Executive Order 14057 with its accompanying Federal Sustainability Plan which calls for 100% Zero-Emission Vehicle Acquisitions by 2035, including 100% light-duty acquisitions by 2027. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act (IIJA) authorized $7.5 billion to build out a national EV charging network of 500,000 chargers.

California and other state, local and municipal entities can purchase from DGS contract #1-22-61-16, and federal agencies can purchase from GSA Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006. Both contracts serve to simplify the government procurement process and make chosen solutions available at the best negotiated pricing. For more information on Beam sustainable EV charging and energy storage solutions, please contact the BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com or 858-799 4583.

About Beam Global



Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the proposed acquisition, its expected benefits, the acquisition’s anticipated timing, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the proposed acquisition of AllCell will be completed. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

