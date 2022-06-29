Unicard and Amdocs Collaborate to Deliver Integrated Multi-Modal Ticketing for Public Transport Users

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and WIMBORNE, United Kingdom, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a collaboration with Unicard, an established provider of smart ticketing and payment solutions to the public and commercial transport sectors, to create a seamless, integrated ticketing and travel experience for passengers using public transport services.



The new solution, powered by Unicard’s account-based ticketing (ABT) system and Amdocs’ cloud-based payment platform, will see passengers enjoying a simple, unified “tap-in, tap-out” customer experience for ticketing and payments across various modes of transport spanning bus, rail, tram and micromobility services such as dockless bikes and e-scooters. The multi-modal solution can also be configured to enable multi-operator ticketing.

The aim is to encourage passengers to use sustainable forms of transport by removing the payment friction of switching from one mode of travel to another and providing real-time payment and charging updates.

Unicard’s ABT system supports contactless travel, facilitated by tokens in the form of smart tickets, smart cards, mobile apps or digital wallets, while the scalable, automated and API-based nature of Amdocs’ cloud-based payment platform – running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and part of Amdocs’ Digital Brands Suite as a Service – allows for the quick and easy addition and integration of new mobility and transport service providers.

“Public transport is changing rapidly and Unicard is well placed to support the rollout of more diverse and sustainable integrated networks, particularly with the uptake of new modes of transport including dockless bikes and electric vehicles,” said Unicard CEO Sean Dickinson. “Amdocs, with its global expertise in automation and customer experience, was the ideal partner to help us build this type of solution. This is the latest innovation from our portfolio of solutions designed to make public transport much more affordable and accessible.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Unicard to deliver this important initiative, which promotes sustainable and flexible travel options alongside a frictionless customer experience,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs.

The Unicard-Amdocs solution is set to be rolled out to passengers in the UK initially, through partnerships with city regions, local authorities and other public administration bodies. It will be showcased by Unicard and Amdocs at Transport Ticketing Global 2022, which takes place on 28-29 June 2022 at Olympia London.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on February 14, 2022 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on May 24, 2022.

About Unicard

As the leading provider of software solutions for public and private sector transport management and smart ticketing, for nearly 20 years Unicard has been trusted by millions of passengers to get them where they need to be. Today, our solutions can be found throughout the UK, processing over four billion transactions a year.

