APTIM Recognized with 48 Safety Awards from the National Safety Council

Baton Rouge, La., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APTIM, a global industry leader in program and construction management for critical infrastructure, received 48 safety awards from the National Safety Council (NSC) in 2021. The awards honor APTIM’s company-wide commitment to safety and recognize its work on coastal restoration and resiliency in Louisiana, as well as program and construction management for the U.S. military.

“At APTIM, safety is our number one priority. These awards are a testament to our teammates’ dedication to hold themselves and each other accountable, to promote APTIM’s safety culture, and to empower one another to make the right decision – even if it isn’t always the easiest one,” said APTIM Senior Vice President, Health, Safety, Environmental, & Quality Jeff Thompson. “To put it plainly: If we can’t do it safely, we won’t do it.”

Each year, NSC – America’s leading nonprofit safety advocate focusing on eliminating the leading causes of preventable death while on worksites – recognizes organizations helping make communities, workplaces, and roads in the U.S. safer. In 2021, the NSC awarded APTIM:

36 Perfect Record Awards for completing a period of at least 12 consecutive months without incurring an occupational injury or illness that resulted in days away from work or death;

10 Safety Leadership Awards for achieving five or more consecutive years without an occupational injury or illness resulting in days away from work;

and two Million Hour Awards for completing a period of at least one million consecutive work hours without an occupational injury or illness resulting in days away from work.

The NSC highlighted two of APTIM’s projects for the awards above. The Coastwide Reference Monitoring System project took place between February 2004 and June 2021. APTIM provided extensive coastal science and engineering capabilities, program and construction management, and resilience expertise to help restore and protect Louisiana coastlines. The High Desert Support Services project took place between January 2013 and June 2021. APTIM lead the joint venture supporting Fort Irwin, Calif., with program and construction management for military personnel, as well as key operational and training facilities.

“At APTIM, we choose to ‘be for’ our teammates every day. The most important way to do this is to behave and work in ways that protects the health and well-being of others. We empower our APTIM team to work safely, and we support them in their efforts without exception,” says APTIM Chairman and CEO Mark Fallon.

At APTIM, safety is not just a goal; it is a culture – an entire way of doing business. APTIM conducts business with honesty and honor to promote the safety and security of its people while preserving the environment and maintaining quality of its work. The APTIM team lives its values by leading and empowering its workforce to be incident free, involving employees in decisions to identify and manage risks, as well as providing programs and training to promote and enhance its safety culture.

