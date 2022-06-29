ProFound AI Risk Real-World Case Studies to be featured in iCAD’s “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” Webinar Series

NASHUA, N.H., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that leading radiologists will highlight clinical examples demonstrating the power of ProFound AI® Risk in an upcoming webinar titled “ProFound AI Risk in the Real-World” on Monday, July 18 at 9 am PT/12 noon ET/6 pm CEST. Visit this link to register.

The latest installment of the Company’s recently launched “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar series, the live event will be moderated by iCAD’s Product Director of AI Solutions, Andjela Azabagic, and will feature the following distinguished experts:

Axel Gräwingholt, MD, Radiologie am Theater, Paderborn, Germany

Mark Traill, MD, University of Michigan Health-West, Wyoming, Michigan

The event follows iCAD’s recent “Risk Assessment Reimagined” webinar, where these experts previewed case studies and joined in a roundtable discussion with a distinguished researcher from the Karolinska Institutet who assisted in the development of the ProFound AI Risk algorithm.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Traill and Dr. Gräwingholt return to our virtual stage for this encore event and clinical case study review,” said Ms. Azabagic, who also moderated the previous event. “The clinical cases already shared were compelling examples of the power of iCAD’s technology, and we look forward to taking a deeper dive as they share additional, real-world cases demonstrating how the ProFound AI® Breast Health Suite can help radiologists personalize women's breast cancer screening based on their short-term risk and find cancers earlier.”

Hear from the event’s featured experts:

“iCAD has been the leader in this space for a long time, and their technologies are the real deal. With iCAD’s suite of ProFound AI Breast Health Solutions, my cancer detection rate has increased, I am more productive than ever, and my stress level has decreased. This technology offers a real triple threat that is clinically proven to improve radiologists’ performance and enhance patient care.”

-Mark Traill, MD, University of Michigan Health-West, Wyoming, MI

“We have found iCAD’s ProFound AI Breast Health Solutions have offered significant value at my facility, as the technology has significantly improved our efficiency and cancer detection rates. These solutions are powerful tools that offer radiologists more insight into a woman’s individual case, improve confidence and help in clinical decision making.”

-Axel Gräwingholt, MD, Radiologie am Theater, Paderborn, Germany

iCAD’s “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar series launched earlier this year, featuring distinguished clinical, IT and administrative experts, customer success stories and impactful case studies. Previous event recordings are available on the Company’s website, www.icadmed.com.

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD® is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

