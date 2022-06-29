VVC Confirms Helium Shows Of Up To 1.14% From Its Second Well In Syracuse Project

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") received the gas analysis from the Durler 2-21 well ("the Durler") (see news release of May 25, 2022), located in the Company's Syracuse Helium Project. Multiple gas samples from the well were sent to the lab for analysis, which confirmed the presence of 1.14% helium in a gas-stream that can be easily refined into high-grade sales quality helium. The Durler was already connected to VVC's helium & natural gas gathering system pipeline and to the Tumbleweed Pipeline and Processing Plant.



"As Chairman of the Board, I have seen the immense progress of the VVC team over the past year and am excited about continuing to develop the Company's helium assets," said Dr. Terrence Martell, Chairman of the VVC Board. "This gas analysis shows a helium percentage in the upper range for the area, reinforcing our confidence in the project."

Syracuse Project Highlights:

2 newly drilled and connected wells, Levens #2 and Durler 2-21;

6 drilled wells waiting for completion and connection to Internal Pipeline;

7 additional well sites currently permitted and prepped for drilling;

15 identified well sites currently being permitted;

50 additional potential well sites;

New leases continue to be added on an opportunistic basis.

ADDITIONAL ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Annual Shareholders Meeting

The Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held virtually on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 10:00 am (ET), with a Record Date of July 19. Following the mailing of the Proxy Material to shareholders around July 26, shareholders will be able to download the Proxy Material, including the Information Circular Booklet, from www.sedar.com and/or from the Company's website.

Even though many of the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, this year's AGM will be a virtual-only meeting, there will be no In-Person voting at the AGM, and all voting must be by Proxy. The deadline for Proxy Voting will be 5:00 pm (ET) on Monday, August 29, 2022, but shareholders are encouraged to vote early. Registration will be required to attend the virtual AGM, either as a shareholder or a guest. Follow the instructions on the website or in the Information Circular. Following the formal business session, management will present an update on the activities and projects, and will be available to answer questions from shareholders, subject of course to respecting Securities Laws regarding "Selective Disclosure".

Loan Announcement:

VVC has received a US$1.25M short-term loan facility from its Chairman of the Board. The loan is due on November 30, 2022 and bears interest at an annual rate based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 2.75%. The loan is secured by a 0.5% interest in the Company's interest in Proton Green LLC.

This financing will allow the Company to accelerate and expand its current helium production while it develops additional areas in its Syracuse Project.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC). With the addition of Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), VVC is a Helium and natural gas producing company. VVC's portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, PHC. VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in the region. To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com

