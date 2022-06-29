Celestica Named One of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens 2022 by Corporate Knights

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that it has been included among Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2022 by Corporate Knights, an organization dedicated to encouraging responsible business practices.



“Every day we hold ourselves accountable to building a sustainable future for the next generation,” said Robert Ellis, Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Chief Legal Officer. “We are proud to be recognized by Corporate Knights for our ambitious environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, and with the help of our 24,000 employees around the world, we are committed to achieving an even more sustainable and equitable future for each other and in the communities where we live and work.”

Celestica’s sustainability program maps to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) , a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet. The company has also received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals which are aligned with the Paris Agreement, which sets the global framework to limit global warming. Additionally, Celestica is a long-standing member of the Responsible Business Alliance , the world’s largest industry coalition dedicated to corporate social responsibility in global supply chains.

Corporate Knights’ Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranks sustainability leaders in Canada. The best 50 are selected from among 332 Canadian companies with revenue over $1 billion. Companies are evaluated based on a set of 24 quantitative key performance indicators in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

For full ranking information, including methodology details, visit www.corporateknights.com

For more information on sustainability at Celestica, please visit our website.

