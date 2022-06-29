Amolyt Pharma Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Mark Sumeray, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that the company has added highly experienced biotech executive Mark Sumeray, M.D., MS, FRCS, as chief medical officer. Dr. Sumeray joins Amolyt from Amryt Pharmaceuticals, where he served as chief medical officer since September 2016.



“We are very pleased to have Mark join our team,” said Thierry Abribat, Ph.D., founder, and chief executive officer of Amolyt Pharma. “We believe his experience in clinical development, particularly with endocrine and other rare diseases, will be essential as we continue to advance our lead program AZP-3601 through clinical development for hypoparathyroidism and actively prepare the first clinical trial for our second program AZP-3813 for acromegaly.”

Dr. Mark Sumeray added, “I am impressed with the pipeline of therapeutics that the Amolyt team is assembling to treat endocrine diseases, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to join the team at this exciting stage in the company’s development. Hypoparathyroidism and acromegaly are just two examples of rare but debilitating diseases in need of effective new treatment options, and I look forward to leading the ongoing advancement of these clinical programs while further expanding the company’s pipeline of innovative programs in parallel.”

Dr. Sumeray joins Amolyt with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, medical devices and biotech industries, both in the U.S. and EU. Prior to joining Amolyt, he spent six years as chief medical officer at Amryt Pharmaceuticals where he supervised the development, regulatory and safety departments of the company. He led the clinical and scientific interactions with global health authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, and was closely involved in the approval and launch of new treatments for patients with acromegaly and other diseases. Prior to Amryt, Dr. Sumeray served as chief medical officer at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals and earlier in his career, he led the US cardiovascular and metabolic medical affairs team at Bristol-Myers Squibb. He spent nine years in clinical practice in the NHS, specializing in cardiovascular surgery and physiology.

Dr. Sumeray received his bachelor’s and medical degrees from University College London and FRCS qualification from Royal College of Surgeons.

About Amolyt Pharma



Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team’s established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes AZP-3601, a long-acting PTH analog as a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @AmolytPharma.

