McGuire Haulage Upgrades Vehicle Fleet With ORBCOMM’s Driver-Focused Truck Telematics Solution

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that McGuire Haulage (McGuire), the largest earth moving company in Ireland, has upgraded its fleet of vehicles with ORBCOMM’s driver-focused truck telematics solution. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solutions provide wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and a single, unified analytics platform for optimal fleet management and operational efficiency.



With a large, modern fleet of haulage vehicles that provide services for roadworks, construction, earthworks, site clearance, bulk excavation, digger operations and grab hire, McGuire turned to ORBCOMM to integrate its different telematics systems onto one comprehensive platform. By utilizing ORBCOMM’s intuitive fleet management solution, McGuire enhances operational efficiency through increased visibility and auditing, along with more automated management of their drivers and trucks. ORBCOMM’s driver-friendly solution delivers GPS fleet tracking and connects to the truck’s CANbus to seamlessly collect important data from the engine, brake systems, fuel tanks and more, providing access to deep analytics and reporting. ORBCOMM’s solution also helps McGuire improve driver safety by providing driver performance scoring, feedback and coaching to correct unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance.

The majority of McGuire’s customers are in the construction industry and are challenged by evolving business needs as road projects progress to various stages. With access to accurate, reliable and real-time updates on the location of all vehicles, McGuire can implement cost-efficient planning, improved communications and better asset utilization across their fleet. ORBCOMM’s solution has also made a significant impact in helping McGuire optimize fuel management and improve profitability by monitoring driver performance KPIs such as idling and vehicle management to determine how much fuel each vehicle is burning. In addition, McGuire is leveraging the bottom-line benefits of ORBCOMM’s solution to gain a competitive edge in additional vertical markets, such as dry container transportation, for key customers including Danone Nutricia, a leading provider of science-based nutritional solutions.

“Working with a large earth haulage company is an important competitive win for ORBCOMM as it demonstrates the reliability and effectiveness of our truck telematics solutions for tipper fleets,” said Trevor Durnin, ORBCOMM’s Vice President of Sales for the United Kingdom and Ireland. “We’re pleased to be part of McGuire’s ongoing fleet efficiency programs, which have resulted in lower fuel overhead, enhanced performance and reduced environmental impact, while supporting their long-term operational, profitability and sustainability goals.”

“Our successful deployment with ORBCOMM has allowed us to gain fleet visibility, improve driver behavior and deliver tangible operational efficiencies,” said Martin McGuire, Managing Director of McGuire Haulage. “ORBCOMM’s solution meets all of our requirements to optimize our fleet and enhance our service levels and overall performance by digging deeper into our data and analytics, which we can now view all in one place.”

