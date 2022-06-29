Donegal Insurance Group Taps David Sponic to Lead Personal Lines Division

MARIETTA, Pa., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Insurance Group®, which consists of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB), announced today that David W. Sponic, CPCU, CIC, has been named Senior Vice President of Personal Lines.



Sponic succeeds longtime SVP of Personal Lines Jeff Jacobsen, who will transition into an advisory role leading up to his retirement in early 2023.



Sponic previously led Donegal’s Personal Lines Marietta Marketing and Home Office Underwriting Operations. A Penn State graduate, he began his career with Donegal in 1990 as a Personal Lines Underwriter and, in the decades since, has played a critical leadership role in nearly every strategic Personal Lines initiative. Among them: the recent introduction of a new suite of Personal Lines products, a new agency portal and a new policy administration system – all of which were critical investments for the future success of Personal Lines.

“As we move into the future, no one knows more about the detailed operations of Personal Lines at Donegal than Dave, who has played a critical role in designing, building and leading just about every function over the last three decades,” said Jeffery T. Hay, Senior Vice President & Chief Underwriting Officer for Donegal Insurance Group. “Dave is well respected by our internal team, and externally, amongst peers and agents. His robust industry knowledge, leadership and strategic perspective will position Donegal well to navigate the highly competitive and ever-changing Personal Insurance marketplace.”

Based in Donegal's Marietta, Pa. Home Office, Sponic holds his Pennsylvania Property & Casualty license and serves as the Vice Chairman of the PA FAIR Plan Board and former chairman of the Mutual Inspection Bureau Board.

Jacobsen’s retirement will cap more than 40 years in the insurance industry – including three decades with Donegal, where his expertise has propelled Donegal’s Personal Lines operations to continued success.



About the Company

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer commercial and personal property and casualty lines of insurance in 24 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and its insurance subsidiaries conduct business together with the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. The Company is focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing its operations and processes to transform its business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and delivering a superior experience to its agents and customers.

For Further Information:

Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (717) 426-1931

E-mail: investors@donegalgroup.com