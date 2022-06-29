Homology Medicines to Present at Upcoming Conferences on its Gene Editing and Gene Therapy Programs for PKU

BEDFORD, Mass., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today participation and presentations at the following conferences:



FASEB’s The Genome Engineering Conference: Cutting-Edge Research and Applications on June 29, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. WET/12:30 p.m. ET in Lisbon, Portugal

Homology will deliver an oral presentation titled, “Molecular Characterization of In Vivo Editing in Human Hepatocytes and a PKU Mouse Model using rAAVHSCs,” which confirms the precision of homologous recombination-based integration of HMI-103 nuclease-free gene editing candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU) using genome-wide assays.

2022 NPKUA Conference on July 7-10, 2022 in Vancouver, WA

Homology presentations include:

“Gene Editing and Gene Therapy for PKU,” during the panel session, “What’s New in PKU? (Emerging Therapies, Research, Foods & Beyond)” on July 8 at 3:30 p.m. PT; and

“Preclinical Data Supporting the First‐In‐Human Gene Editing Study For PKU, pheEDIT,” during the poster session on July 9 at 3:00 p.m. PT.

Homology Medicines is conducting two clinical trials for adults with PKU. The pheEDIT trial is evaluating HMI-103, a one-time gene editing product candidate designed to integrate the PAH gene into the genome for a permanent correction. The pheNIX trial is evaluating HMI-102, a one-time gene therapy product candidate that is designed to deliver working copies of the PAH gene to liver cells.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases by addressing the underlying cause of the disease. The Company’s clinical programs include HMI-102, an investigational gene therapy for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU); HMI-103, a gene editing candidate for PKU; and HMI-203, an investigational gene therapy for Hunter syndrome. Additional programs focus on metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other diseases. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its family of 15 human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus (AAVHSCs) vectors to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality, as well as to deliver one-time gene therapy to produce antibodies throughout the body through the GTx-mAb platform. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a focus on rare diseases. Homology believes its initial clinical data and compelling preclinical data, scientific and product development expertise and broad intellectual property position the Company as a leader in genetic medicines. For more information, visit www.homologymedicines.com.

