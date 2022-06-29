WSP Named One of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada

English French

MONTREAL, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) is pleased to be included in Corporate Knights’ 2022 list of Best Corporate Citizens in Canada, recognizing its social and environmental leadership, for the second consecutive year. Highlights of WSP’s performance include above-average “clean revenues” earned from its environmental and other consulting capabilities, top-quartile environmental performance, as well as gender diversity on its Board of Directors and executive team.

“It is an honour to stand among Corporate Knight’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. This affirms our significant progress towards a brighter future in a more equitable, inclusive and low-carbon world,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and CEO of WSP. “As an industry leader, we are constantly searching for innovative ways to make our business more sustainable, to protect our planet, as well as to create an environment where our people can achieve their full potential.”

The Corporate Knights ranking is primarily based on 2020 data. In 2021, WSP continued to make significant progress towards achieving its goal of reaching net zero emissions, as well as tackling climate and societal challenges that plague the world over.

A snapshot of WSP’s achievements include:

Clean Revenues : WSP’s 2021 clean revenues represented approximately 51.5% of its total revenues (revenues that have a clear environmental benefit and support the UN Sustainable Development Goals).





: WSP’s 2021 clean revenues represented approximately 51.5% of its total revenues (revenues that have a clear environmental benefit and support the UN Sustainable Development Goals). Climate Goals: WSP’s net zero by 2040 commitment is supported by science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. The company’s scope 1 and 2 market-based emissions decreased by 39% between 2018 and 2021, and its scope 3 emissions decreased by 12% during the same period.





WSP’s net zero by 2040 commitment is supported by science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. The company’s scope 1 and 2 market-based emissions decreased by 39% between 2018 and 2021, and its scope 3 emissions decreased by 12% during the same period. Diversity: WSP is making progress towards gender-diversity and now have female executives leading three major regions (Canada, Asia, and the Nordics), covering approximately 35% of the company in terms of employee numbers. In addition, WSP already has 37% women on its Board of Directors. As part of WSP’s 2022-2024 Global Strategic Action Plan launched earlier this year, the corporation has defined ambitious diversity goals to increase the representation of all under-represented groups.



For more information on WSP’s commitment to a sustainable future, see WSP’s 2021 Global ESG Report .

ABOUT CORPORATE KNIGHTS

For two decades, Corporate Knights’ Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada ranking has shone a light on Canadian companies that are committed to bettering society and the planet. The Best 50 represent a rising standard for corporate sustainability leadership in the country. With more diverse leadership and higher revenue earned from clean products and services, the Best 50 are steering sustainability practices in the right direction. Learn more about Corporate Knights and the Best 50.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and environment. We provide strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, power, energy, water, mining, and resources sectors. Our 55,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities we serve through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. Sustainability and science permeate our work. WSP derived about half of its $10.3B (CAD) 2021 revenues from clean sources. The Corporation's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP). To find out more, visit wsp.com.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alain Michaud

Chief Financial Officer

WSP Global Inc.

alain.michaud@wsp.com

Phone: 438-843-7317