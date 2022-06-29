Automotive Aftermarket Market Size Booming To Hit Worth USD 1282770.30 Million By 2028: Business Overview, Future Growth Survey, Key Findings, Top Company Profiles, Business Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Forecast

Pune, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Size was estimated at USD 1021990.00 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1282770.30 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period.

Automotive Aftermarket Market Summary:

The automotive aftermarket is the secondary market of the automotive industry, concerned with the manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of all vehicle parts, chemicals, equipment, and accessories.



The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Size was estimated at USD 1021990.00 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1282770.30 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period.



Bridgestone

Michelin

Autozone

Genuine Parts Company

Goodyear

Continental

Advance Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts

Bosch

Tenneco

Belron International

Denso

Driven Brands

China Grand Automotive

Zhongsheng Group

3M Company

Yongda Group

Monro

Delphi

Tuhu Auto

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market: Market Segmentation Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), manufacturers, Type, and Application. Market segmentation creates subsets of a market based on product type, end-user or application, Geographic, and other factors. By understanding the market segments, the decision-maker can leverage this targeting in the product, sales, and marketing strategies. Market segments can power your product development cycles by informing how you create product offerings for different segments.

Based on Product Type, this report shows the creation, income, cost, piece of the pie, and development pace of each kind, principally split into:

Wear and Tear Parts

Crash Relevant Parts

Maintenance Service

Diagnostics Products and Service

Tire Service

On the Basis of the End-User/Applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the Major Regions Covered in Automotive Aftermarket Market Report Are: To comprehend Global Automotive Aftermarket market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Automotive Aftermarket market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Points from TOC:

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

1.1 Market Definition and Statistical Scope of Automotive Aftermarket

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.2.1 Automotive Aftermarket Segment by Type

1.2.2 Automotive Aftermarket Segment by Application

1.3 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.3.1 Research Methodology

1.3.2 Research Process

1.3.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.3.4 Base Year

1.3.5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Automotive Aftermarket Market Overview

2.1 Global Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Size (M USD) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Sales Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2.2 Market Segment Executive Summary

2.3 Global Market Size by Region

3 Automotive Aftermarket Market Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.3 Automotive Aftermarket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Aftermarket Sales Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Automotive Aftermarket Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.6.1 Automotive Aftermarket Market Concentration Rate

3.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Aftermarket Players Market Share by Revenue

3.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automotive Aftermarket Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Automotive Aftermarket Industry Chain Analysis

4.2 Market Overview and Market Concentration Analysis of Key Raw Materials

4.3 Midstream Market Analysis

4.4 Downstream Customer Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of Automotive Aftermarket Market

5.1 Key Development Trends

5.2 Driving Factors

5.3 Market Challenges

5.4 Market Restraints

5.5 Industry News

5.5.1 New Product Developments

5.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.5.3 Expansions

5.5.4 Collaboration/Supply Contracts

5.6 Industry Policies

6 Automotive Aftermarket Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Type)

6.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

6.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Price by Type (2017-2022)

7 Automotive Aftermarket Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Application)

7.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Sales by Application (2017-2022)

7.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Size (M USD) by Application (2017-2022)

7.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Sales Growth Rate by Application (2017-2022)

8 Automotive Aftermarket Market Segmentation by Region

8.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Sales by Region

8.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Sales by Region

8.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Sales Market Share by Region

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Automotive Aftermarket Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Sales by Country

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Sales by Region

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.5 South America

8.5.1 South America Automotive Aftermarket Sales by Country

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Columbia

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Sales by Region

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 UAE

8.6.4 Egypt

8.6.5 Nigeria

8.6.6 South Africa

9 Key Companies Profiled

10 Automotive Aftermarket Market Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Size Forecast

10.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Forecast by Region

10.2.1 North America Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.2 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Market Size Forecast by Region

10.2.4 South America Automotive Aftermarket Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.5 Middle East and Africa Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Aftermarket by Country

11 Forecast Market by Type and by Application (2022-2028)

11.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Forecast by Type (2022-2028)

11.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Automotive Aftermarket by Type (2022-2028)

11.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2028)

11.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Aftermarket by Type (2022-2028)

11.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Forecast by Application (2022-2028)

11.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application

11.2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Size (M USD) Forecast by Application (2022-2028)

Continue…………

