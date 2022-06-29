Biological Control Agents Market Report 2022-2027:Increasing Awareness Regarding the Harmful Effects of Chemical Plant Protection Products Driving Growth

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Control Agents Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global biological control agents market was valued at $4.80 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.96% and reach $11 billion by 2027.

The growth in the global biological control agents market is expected to be driven by increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemical plant protection products, demand for organic food, and the advantages of biological control agents over the conventional chemical control products.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The biological control agents market is still in the growing phase. Increased research and development collaborations, partnerships and other activities are underway to develop and expand the biological control agents market, which are expected to increase due to the shift in consumer preference for organic food products.

Advancements and research in emerging economies is one of the major opportunities in the global biological control agents market.

Impact

With an increased worldwide focus on achieving sustainability, the shift to eco-friendly, sustainable, and organically produced products brings significant sales and financing opportunities. The shift is more prominent in the food and beverages industry in regions such as North America and Europe. Thus, biological control agents products form the basis for the suitability criteria in agriculture. Hence, food produced with the organically produced raw material is a great option available for the consumers in the market demanding organic food such as organic fruits and vegetables.

Market Segmentation

by Crop (Cereals, Fruits and Vegetables, Pulses and Oilseeds, Others

The global biological control agents market in the crop application segment is expected to be dominated by fruits and vegetables. The high market share and growth potential associated with fruits and vegetables as an application for biological control agents is attributed to the high chances of pest attacks on the vegetables and fruits.

by Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Others)

The global biological control agents market in the mode of application segment is expected to be dominated by seed treatment. The high market share and growth potential associated with seed treatment as a mode of application for biological control agents is attributed to the great success rate offered by this mode of application.

by Target (Arthropods, Weeds, Microorganisms)

The global biological control agents market in the target application segment is expected to be dominated by arthropods. The high market share and growth potential associated with arthropods target application for biological control agents stems from the high-risk potential of arthropod attack on the yield and the damage it can cause.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the biological control agents market:

Increasing Awareness Regarding the Harmful Effects of Chemical Plant Protection Products

Increasing Demand for Organic Food

Advantages of Using Biological Control Agents over Chemical Products

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Limited Shelf-Life of Biological Control Products

Farmers' Inhibitions Toward Biological Control Agents

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The top segment players leading the market include microbials-based product providers, and those who actively provide products based on both microbials and macrobials. As of 2022, players in the microbial industry capture around 61.67% of the presence in the market, and players in the second category account for around 38.33% of the presence in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are:

Company Type 1: Microbials-Based Product Providers

AGBIOME, LLC

Andermatt Group AG

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Certis USA L.L.C.

Corteva

Nufarm

Rizobacter

Syngenta AG

United Phosphorous Ltd.

Valent BioSciences LLC

Company Type 2: Microbials and Macrobials-Based Product Providers

Biobest Group NV

Gowan Company, L.L.C.

Koppert

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.4 Start-Up Companies

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding the Harmful Effects of Chemical Plant Protection Products

1.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Organic Food

1.2.1.3 Advantages of Using Biological Control Agents over Chemical Products

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Limited Shelf-Life of Biological Control Products

1.2.2.2 Farmers' Inhibitions Toward Biological Control Agents

1.2.3 Market Strategies and Developments

1.2.3.1 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1.1 Product Development

1.2.3.1.2 Business Expansion

1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies

1.2.3.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.3.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Alliances

1.2.3.2.3 Other Strategies

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Scope of Growth in Emerging Economies

2 Application

2.1 Biological Control Agents Market (by Application)

2.1.2 Biological Control Agents Market (by Mode of Application)

2.1.3 Biological Control Agents Market (by Target)

2.2 Demand Analysis of Biological Control Agents Market (by Application)

3 Products

3.1 Biological Control Agents Market (by Product)

3.1.1 Microbials

3.1.2 Macrobials

3.2 Demand Analysis of Biological Control Agents Market (by Product)

3.3 Patent Analysis

4 Region



Companies Mentioned

AGBIOME, LLC

Andermatt Group AG

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Certis USA L.L.C.

Corteva

Nufarm

Rizobacter

Syngenta AG

United Phosphorous Ltd.

Valent BioSciences LLC

Biobest Group NV

Gowan Company, L.L.C.

Koppert

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n27zum

Attachment