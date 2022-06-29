IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Duane Alexander, CEO of Prime Harvest Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Duane Alexander, Founder and CEO of Prime Harvest Inc., a technology-focused, full-service cannabis company.

Throughout the interview, Alexander provided an introduction to Prime Harvest before discussing his extensive background in the cannabis space.

“Prime Harvest is a vertically integrated cannabis company. We’re based out of San Diego … and we’re positioned to expand into other markets in the State of California,” Alexander said. “We work in the licensing aspect [of the cannabis industry] and compliance. We also work in distribution, as well as branding and marketing.”

“Our management team has about 100 years of combined hands-on experience in the cannabis space. I started in the science side of the industry, developing nutrient formulations, plant genetics, product formulations, meal protocols and things of that nature,” he continued. “I moved into the retail side of the space in 2007, during Proposition 215. I went through the various changes of the [cannabis] laws and brought us here today.”

Alexander then provided an introduction to Prime Harvest’s Jaxx Cannabis brand.

“Jaxx is our flagship retail brand. We’ve currently positioned it in Ramona, San Diego County,” Alexander added. “We have another location that was recently licensed in the City of La Mesa, and we have three other locations in the pipeline for expansion this year.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Duane Alexander, Founder and CEO of Prime Harvest Inc., to learn more about the company’s seasoned management team, as well as its recent milestones and goals for the balance of 2022 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Prime Harvest Inc.

Prime Harvest is a technology-focused full-service cannabis corporation. The company is horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including licensing acquisition and compliance management, and state-wide direct-to-consumer operations. Based in the innovation hotspot of San Diego, California, Prime Harvest is expanding its footprint throughout the Golden State by executing a long-term strategy of investing in the growth and scale of licensed assets anchored by the power of data-driven technology. Prime Harvest’s flagship retail brand, Jaxx Cannabis, upholds exceptional standards of quality and services and provides a rewarding experience for customers in San Diego and the surrounding Southern California communities. Trust and credibility are at the heart of everything that the team at Prime Harvest stands for. The Prime Harvest team is composed of true experts in their respective fields, carefully assembled with the aim of building a world-class organization that can drive the cannabis industry and movement forward. For more information about the company, visit www.PrimeHarvestInc.com.

