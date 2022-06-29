Patient Engagement Solutions Global Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Key Players Eclinicalworks, Mckesson, Orion Health & Others

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Engagement Solutions: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for patient engagement solutions is expected to grow, mainly due to increasing demand for adoption of automated information technology and increasing interest in improving the quality of care along with rising healthcare costs, and consumer expectations.

This report will focus on patient engagement solutions and systems. These solutions can be used in fitness health management, home health management, financial management and others. The report will portray the trends and dynamics affecting the market.



By giving patients on-demand access to their clinicians and caregivers, communication solutions can assist and promote patient engagement. A patient engagement platform (PEP) is a digital program that patients may use on their smartphone, tablet or computer to communicate with their healthcare providers.

It might be linked to the patient's electronic health record. Patients are the most essential source of engagement feedback. Now, patients can submit comments on new processes and how they feel about their treatment and providers. A patient survey, conducted in person, over the phone, or online, is one approach to collect this information.

Report Includes

30 data tables and 19 additional tables

An overview of the global market for patient engagement solutions

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global patient engagement solutions market and a country-level market value analysis for each segment

Highlights of the market potential for patient engagement solutions, along with global market share analysis on the basis of type, application and region

Coverage of certification commission for healthcare information technology and regulatory scenario of healthcare IT across different regions

Information on market opportunities, prospects and threats, new and upcoming technologies, regulatory developments, and demographic shifts that are affecting the market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Research Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview

Chapter 4 Patient Engagement Solutions

Global Market for Patient Engagement Solutions

Global Market for Patient Engagement Solutions by Type

Global Market for Patient Engagement Solutions by Application

Global Market for Patient Engagement Solutions by Region

Chapter 5 Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers Growing Demand for Automated Information Technology Decreased Healthcare Costs Ease in Patient Billing Rising Healthcare Costs Consumer Expectations

Market Challenges Price Lack of Standards Compatibility



Chapter 6 Regulatory Environment

Legislation in North America

Certification Commission for Healthcare Information Technology

Federal Legislation

Better Healthcare Through Information Technology Act of 2005

Medicare Value Purchasing Act

Health Information Technology Promotion Act

Wired for Healthcare Quality Act

American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009

Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010

Continuing Extension Act of 2010

Electronic Health Records Improvement Act of 2012

Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act

Healthcare It Regulatory Schemes in China

Regulatory Scenario of Healthcare It in Singapore

Eu Approach to Regulation

European Legal Instruments Related to E-Health

Companies Mentioned

Advancedmd Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athena Health Inc.

Capsule Technologies Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Eclinicalworks

Epic Systems Corp.

Health Catalyst Inc.

Innovaccer Inc.

International Business Machines Corp. (Ibm)

Intersystems Corp.

Lincor Inc.

Mckesson Corp.

Medecision

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Optum Inc.

Orion Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwtal9

Attachment