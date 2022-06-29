Patient Engagement Solutions Global Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Key Players Eclinicalworks, Mckesson, Orion Health & Others

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Engagement Solutions: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for patient engagement solutions is expected to grow, mainly due to increasing demand for adoption of automated information technology and increasing interest in improving the quality of care along with rising healthcare costs, and consumer expectations.
This report will focus on patient engagement solutions and systems. These solutions can be used in fitness health management, home health management, financial management and others. The report will portray the trends and dynamics affecting the market.
By giving patients on-demand access to their clinicians and caregivers, communication solutions can assist and promote patient engagement. A patient engagement platform (PEP) is a digital program that patients may use on their smartphone, tablet or computer to communicate with their healthcare providers.
It might be linked to the patient's electronic health record. Patients are the most essential source of engagement feedback. Now, patients can submit comments on new processes and how they feel about their treatment and providers. A patient survey, conducted in person, over the phone, or online, is one approach to collect this information.
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
Chapter 4 Patient Engagement Solutions
- Global Market for Patient Engagement Solutions
- Global Market for Patient Engagement Solutions by Type
- Global Market for Patient Engagement Solutions by Application
- Global Market for Patient Engagement Solutions by Region
Chapter 5 Market Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Growing Demand for Automated Information Technology
- Decreased Healthcare Costs
- Ease in Patient Billing
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Consumer Expectations
- Market Challenges
- Price
- Lack of Standards
- Compatibility
Chapter 6 Regulatory Environment
- Legislation in North America
- Certification Commission for Healthcare Information Technology
- Federal Legislation
- Better Healthcare Through Information Technology Act of 2005
- Medicare Value Purchasing Act
- Health Information Technology Promotion Act
- Wired for Healthcare Quality Act
- American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009
- Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010
- Continuing Extension Act of 2010
- Electronic Health Records Improvement Act of 2012
- Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act
- Healthcare It Regulatory Schemes in China
- Regulatory Scenario of Healthcare It in Singapore
- Eu Approach to Regulation
- European Legal Instruments Related to E-Health
