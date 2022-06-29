Demand for Global Electroencephalography Equipment Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1945.2 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% - Facts & Factors

San Francisco, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Electroencephalography Equipment Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Electroencephalography Equipment Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 1528.5 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach around USD 1945.2 million by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Electroencephalography Equipment? How big is the Electroencephalography Equipment Industry?

Market Overview:

Electroencephalography equipment is the only medical equipment capable of monitoring and reading brain activity and giving a notable insight into the neurological health of an individual. Increasing investments in research and development to develop novel brain monitoring and reading equipment are expected to drive the demand for electroencephalography equipment in the coming years. The rising incidence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s, dementia, Alzheimer’s, and brain injuries will further propel the demand for electroencephalography equipment in the long run.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1528.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1945.2 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Cadwell Industries, Inc., Cephalon A/S, Compumedics Limited, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Medtronic plc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Neurostyle Pte Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Others Key Segment By Product, Application, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Electroencephalography Equipment Market: Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s is expected to be the major factor driving Electroencephalography equipment market growth. Apart from this increasing awareness regarding Alzheimer’s and rising research and development for the treatment of neurological diseases is expected to influence the electroencephalography equipment market potential over the coming years. However, the high costs of electroencephalography equipment are expected to slow down their adoption and hamper the global growth potential in the long run.

Electroencephalography Equipment Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic largely destroyed the market gains earned in the previous years in terms of sales and research for electroencephalography equipment. It also produced a significant negative trend for the industry. As the globe was focused on treating coronavirus infections, lockdown regulations and highly unanticipated economic conditions caused the pandemic, which in turn caused a delay in the market for electroencephalography equipment and other adjustments in the healthcare sector.

An adverse effect on the electroencephalography equipment market and a decline in sales of electroencephalography equipment were caused by the lack of access to treatment and consultation during the lockdown period of the pandemic era. Due to an increased focus on healthcare and diagnosis, it is anticipated that the market's downward trend will abate as soon as the restrictions are eliminated and several electroencephalography equipment manufacturers may begin producing and distributing their products.

Electroencephalography Equipment Market: Segmentation Overview

The global electroencephalography equipment market is segregated based on product, applications, end-user, and region.

In terms of end-user, the Electroencephalography equipment market is further segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories, and Others. The hospital segment is projected to hold a major market share over the forecast period owing to rising hospitalization in cases of brain disorders and diseases. Notable growth in demand for EEG in the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to be seen in the coming years through 2028.

The EEG equipment segment is anticipated to see high demand over the coming years as demand for brain monitoring and diagnosis increases due to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders on a global scale. Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are expected to be the major neurological diseases utilizing EEG equipment for treatment and diagnosis.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global electroencephalography equipment market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Electroencephalography Equipment market include -

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Cephalon A/S

Compumedics Limited

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)

Medtronic plc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Neurostyle Pte Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electroencephalography Equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.1% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Electroencephalography Equipment market size was valued at around USD 1528.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1945.2 million, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

In terms of types, the EEG equipment segment is projected to account for a major market share in the global electroencephalography equipment marketplace over the forecast period.

The hospital segment is anticipated to dominate the EEG equipment market globally over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue and volume share, the North American region dominates the global market for electroencephalography equipment, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The North American region leads the global electroencephalography equipment market in terms of revenue and volume share and is projected to follow the same trend over the forecast period. The presence of key pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, rising research and development activity in the region, and increasing investments in the development of treatment for Alzheimer’s and other neurological disorders are some of the major factors that drive the Electroencephalography Equipment market potential in this region. The increasing aging population in North America is also expected to boost the incidence of Alzheimer’s and this is expected to propel the demand for Electroencephalography equipment over the forecast period. The United States is anticipated to be the most notable market in this region through 2028.

The global electroencephalography equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Product

EEG Equipment

Integrated EEG Systems

Portable EEG Systems

EEG Accessories

By Application

Disease Diagnosis

Sleep Monitoring

Anesthesia Monitoring

Trauma and Surgery

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



