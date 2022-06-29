Global Polycarbonate Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Mitsubishi, Lone Star Chemical, Covestro & More

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polycarbonate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Construction, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Polycarbonate Market Growth & Trends



The global polycarbonate market size is expected to reach USD 35.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report. The industry is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. Regulatory policies are encouraging automotive OEMs to utilize plastics as a means of reducing vehicular weight & improving fuel efficiency. This is anticipated to play a prominent role in driving market growth.



The electrical & electronics segment remained the dominant application area, accounting for more than 24.0% share of the overall consumption in 2021. In the electronics sector, polycarbonate is widely used for producing power housings, connectors, household appliances, and battery boxes. On the other hand, the resin's optical clarity has led to its increasing usage in headlamps, face shields, laminates, and windshields in the automotive and transportation sector.



Polycarbonate Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the construction application segment accounted for a prominent share of more than 20.0% in the market in 2021, and is further expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific offers tremendous opportunities for manufacturers, as resin requirements from automotive and construction industries are expected to rise significantly, as a result of rising investments in passenger car production and public infrastructure

China emerged as the leading consumer in the Asia Pacific and accounted for more than 61.0% of the regional revenue in 2021

Against the backdrop of slowing GDP growth, China offers opportunities in the construction sector. New housing starts and resuming civil projects as a result of monetary policy restructuring and liquidity easing will be the primary demand driving factors

Diversifying the operational presence remains a key factor for producers. Establishing commercial supply agreements with end-users such as automotive OEMs and electronics manufacturers remains crucial for a stable consumer base

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Snapshot



Chapter 4. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping 2019 - 2030 (Usd Million)

4.3. Polycarbonate Market - Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Production Trend Analysis

4.5. Key Regulations

4.6. Polycarbonate Market Dynamics

4.7. Industry Analysis - Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Polycarbonate Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Market Categorization 1: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Market Introduction, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Automotive & Transportation

5.3. Electrical & Electronics

5.4. Construction

5.5. Packaging

5.6. Consumer Goods

5.7. Optical Media

5.8. Medical Devices

5.9. Others



Chapter 6. Market Categorization 2: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Trade Data

7.1. Polycarbonate Trade Overview

7.2. Polycarbonate Imports, 2012 - 2015 (Usd Million)

7.3. Polycarbonate Exports, 2012 - 2015 (Usd Million)

7.4. Top Importers, 2015 (Usd Million)

7.5. Top Exporters, 2015 (Usd Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Polycarbonate Company Heat Map Analysis

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.4. Competitive Environment

8.5. Strategy Framework



Companies Mentioned

Covestro

SABIC

Lotte Chem

Teijin Industries

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.

Trinseo

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Lone Star Chemical

Chi Mei Corporation

Entec Polymers

RTP Company

LG Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ht7aus

