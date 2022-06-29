Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market Report (2022-2027): Growing Adoption of Voice Over Internet Protocol (Voip)Phones and Wireless Networking Driving Growth

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market (2022-2027) by Type, Device, Application, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market is estimated to be USD 1.05 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.61%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market is segmented based on Type, Device, Application, Vertical, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into POE Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Controllers & ICS and POE Powered Device (PD) Controllers & ICS.
- By Device, the market is classified into Power Sourcing Equipment and Powered Devices.
- By Application, the market is classified into Connectivity, Security & Access Control, Infotainment, and LED Lighting Control.
- By Vertical, the market is classified into Commercial, Residential, and Industrial.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Ansoff Analysis
- The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
- The report analyses the Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
- Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Adoption of Voice Over Internet Protocol (Voip)Phones and Wireless Networking
4.1.2 Simple and Cost-Effective Installation
4.1.3 High Level of Reliability
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Limitation on the Amount of Power Delivered to End Devices
4.2.2 High Cost of POE Switches
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Introduction of A New POE Standard
4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of LED Lighting
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Limited Range of POE
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 POE Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Controllers & ICS
6.3 POE Powered Device (PD) Controllers & ICS
7 Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market, By Device
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Power Sourcing Equipment
7.2.1 Endspan Power Sourcing Equipment (POE Switch)
7.2.2 Midspan Power Sourcing Equipment (POE Injector)
7.3 Powered Devices
7.3.1 VoIP Phones
7.3.2 Wireless Access Points
7.3.3 IP Cameras
7.3.4 Other Powered Devices
8 Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Connectivity
8.3 Security & Access Control
8.4 Infotainment
8.5 LED Lighting Control
9 Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.3 Residential
9.4 Industrial
10 Americas' Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market
11 Europe's Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market
12 Middle East and Africa's Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market
13 APAC's Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
Companies Mentioned
- Texas Instruments
- Linear Technology
- STMicroelectronics
- Broadcom
- Monolithic Power Systems
- Onsemi
- Cisco Systems
- Silicon Laboratories
- Akros Silicon
- Maxim Integrated Products
- Analog Devices
- Belden
