Navitas Powers Xiaomi’s First In-Box GaN 100 W Laptop Fast Charger

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits, has announced that the latest Xiaomi Redmi laptop family 100 W fast chargers are driven by next-generation GaNFast™ power ICs with GaNSense™ technology.



Consumer electronics giant Xiaomi has adopted GaNFast technology to develop an ultra-compact, high-power-density charger now shipping with all new Xiaomi RedmiBook Pro 14 laptops and the integrated-GPU version of the RedmiBook Pro 15.

The new RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 lightweight 14” and 15” laptops are built around 12th generation Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 mobile processors and are ideal for gamers and other users requiring high-performance, portable computing power. Thanks to Navitas’ GaNFast technology, the ultra-small form-factor 100 W fast charger supplied ‘in-box’ fast-charges from 0-50% in less than 40 minutes.

Measuring only 60 x 58 x 31.6 mm (110 cc), the Xiaomi 100 W achieves a power density of 0.91 W/cc with universal input voltage (90 V AC to 264 V AC ) and full USB power-delivery output range (5V/3A, 9V/3A, 15V/3A and 20V/5A) to ensure compatibility with a wide range of other devices, including the latest Xiaomi mobile phones. Two Navitas NV6134A GaN power ICs - with GaNSense technology - are used in the charger’s CrCM boost PFC and HFQR topologies. The loss-less current-sensing function saves costs and improves charging efficiency, and over-temperature protection, over-current protection, and autonomous standby-mode delivers high system reliability for Xiaomi notebook chargers.

Xuezhong ZENG, Senior Vice President of Xiaomi Group and President of Smartphone Department noted: "Since the launch of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro with GaNFast charger in early 2020, Xiaomi has always been committed to the exploration of charging technology to maintain technological leadership in mobile phone fast charging applications. Now, with our RedmiBook Pro series launching with 100 W in-box GaN fast charger, Xiaomi laptops have also entered the era of GaNFast charging. We hope our GaN technology cooperation with Navitas will bring a more efficient and convenient user experience to broader laptop consumers."

Commenting on the relationship with Xiaomi, Charles ZHA, the VP and GM of Navitas China, stated: “Most laptop OEMs are still using heavy, bulky, silicon-based ‘brick’ adapters. Our collaboration with Xiaomi has resulted in a fast-charging, mobile adapter that is much smaller and lighter, while delivering significantly improved charging performance.”

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts,” Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reached 478 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of March 31, 2022. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 150 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas are the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-company certified. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

