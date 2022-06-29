HeartCore Launches the World’s First 12K-Compatible Real-time 360° VR Camera

NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading software development company, announced that it has launched “truRes-12K”, the world’s first 12k-compatible real-time 360° virtual reality camera.



With the recent growing popularity of augmented reality (“AR”), virtual reality (“VR”), and the metaverse, there have been a number of solutions that have come to market for consumers to use, especially 360° VR cameras. A majority of the existing cameras in the market are in 4K, which provide a lower quality view of the full virtual experience. More recently, developers have launched 8K VR cameras which are an upgrade from 4K VR cameras, but still lack several key features in creating a fully optimal augmented and virtual experience. Numerous reports have been filed by both users of 4K and 8K VR cameras to have experienced motion sickness, headaches, and many other issues as a result of low image quality.

In an effort to combat this problem, HeartCore developed the first ever 12K VR camera that provides users with higher-quality VR and AR images, by combining a camera, chipset, stitching processing technology, and compression technology. The Company intends to market and sell its truRes-12K camera to businesses focused on the following industries: medical, manufacturing, aerospace, ecommerce and travel.

“The ‘truRes-12K’ camera gets its name from a combination of the words ‘true’ and ‘resolution,’ as it provides the user with ultra-high quality images for a true and immersive VR experience,” said CEO Sumitaka Kanno (Yamamoto). “With the growing concerns and side-effects of VR stemming from low quality images and antiquated cameras, we decided to develop a state-of-the-art camera to provide users with an experience that is very close to reality. The use of our processing and compression technology allows for us to create such a product that has not yet been available to the market. Our goal here at HeartCore is to impress our customers with exceptional products and services, and we are confident that the truRes-12K will be very well received by our customers. Looking ahead, we plan to go beyond 12K technology and develop more advanced products, with even higher image qualities and features, as future technologies may permit.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

