Insights on the Display Driver IC Global Market to 2027 - Advancement in Display Technologies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Display Driver IC Market (2022-2027) by Display Technology, IC Package, Application, End User, Resolution, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Display Driver IC Market is estimated to be USD 3.31 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.71 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.31%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Display Driver IC Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Display Driver IC Market is segmented based on Display Technology, IC Package, Application, End User, Resolution and Geography.

By Display Technology, the market is classified into LCD, LED, OLED, and Others.

By IC Package, the market is classified into BGA, FLGA, LGA, LQFP, and WLCSP.

By Application, the market is classified into Mobile Phones, Smart Watches, Tablets, and Televisions.

By End User, the market is classified into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, and Others.

By Resolution, the market is classified into 8K, 4K, FHD, HD, and Lower than HD.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are AMS, Dialog Semiconductor, Fitipower Integrated Technology, FocalTech Systems, Himax Technologies, Infineon Technologies, LX Semicon, Magnachip Semiconductor, MediaTek, Microchip Technology, Novatek Microelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Olightek, Raydium Semiconductor, ROHM Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics, Sinowealth Electronic, Sitronix Technology, Skyworks Solutions, Solomon Systech, Synaptics, Texas Instruments, Ultrachip, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Display Driver IC Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Display Driver IC Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Display Driver IC Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for High-Quality Resolution Displays

4.1.2 Increasing Sales of Electronic Devices

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Automotive Displays

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Products

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Penetration of Wearable Displays for Smartwatches and AR/VR Head-Mounted Displays

4.3.2 Advancement in Display Technologies

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Balancing andreasing RAM Capacity of DDICs for High-Resolution Displays



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Display Driver IC Market, By Display Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 LCD

6.3 LED

6.4 OLED

6.5 Others



7 Global Display Driver IC Market, By IC Package

7.1 Introduction

7.2 BGA

7.3 FLGA

7.4 LGA

7.5 LQFP

7.6 WLCSP



8 Global Display Driver IC Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mobile Phones

8.3 Smart Watches

8.4 Tablets

8.5 Televisions



9 Global Display Driver IC Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Consumer Electronics

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Others



10 Global Display Driver IC Market, By Resolution

10.1 Introduction

10.2 8K

10.3 4K

10.4 FHD

10.5 HD

10.6 Lower than HD



11 Americas' Display Driver IC Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Display Driver IC Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Display Driver IC Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Display Driver IC Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 AMS

16.2 Dialog Semiconductor

16.3 Fitipower Integrated Technology

16.4 FocalTech Systems

16.5 Himax Technologies

16.6 Infineon Technologies

16.7 LX Semicon

16.8 Magnachip Semiconductor

16.9 MediaTek

16.10 Microchip Technology

16.11 Novatek Microelectronics

16.12 NXP Semiconductors

16.13 Olightek

16.14 Raydium Semiconductor

16.15 ROHM Semiconductor

16.16 Samsung Electronics

16.17 Sinowealth Electronic

16.18 Sitronix Technology

16.19 Skyworks Solutions

16.20 Solomon Systech

16.21 Synaptics

16.22 Texas Instruments

16.23 Ultrachip



17 Appendix



